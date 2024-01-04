FSU quarterback Jordan Travis to attend East-West Shrine Bowl, gives rehab update

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis will be attending a senior bowl game next month.

The East-West Shrine Bowl announced on X on Thursday that Travis has accepted his invitation to attend the game on Feb. 1 at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. The language of the post specified that Travis would be attending and not playing in the game.

Travis suffered a season-ending left leg injury against North Alabama on Nov. 18 after being tackled awkwardly.

His injury was preceded by a spiral of events as FSU missed the College Football Playoff, saw nearly 30 players opt-out of the Orange Bowl or enter the NCAA transfer portal and suffered a 60-point loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

In his senior season, Travis completed 207-of-324 passes for 2,756 yards and 20 touchdowns and was picked off twice. He'd also rush for 176 yards and seven touchdowns. Travis finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting, one spot short of being considered a finalist.

Since his injury, Travis has been giving multiple updates on his Instagram stories. On Jan 2, Travis posted a picture of him rehabbing his left leg with a resistance band and captioned the photo "see yall soon".

The short post was met with positive reactions from FSU fans and players as running back Trey Benson even chimed in when the photo was shared to X.

"Oh he standin on bizzz, yall see the kicks 2024 stay tuned!!! @jordantrav13," Benson posted.

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on X @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU quarterback Jordan Travis announces he'll be attending Shrine Bowl next month