FSU QB Jordan Travis set to write next chapter in storybook career

Jordan Travis had the opportunity to write another chapter in his storied college career when he led No. 8 Florida State against No. 5 LSU on Sunday at Camping World Stadium.

It’s a game with massive implications for the College Football Playoff and the Heisman Trophy race. It’s also the only Week 1 matchup to feature a pair of ranked teams.

Travis went from a virtual unknown in 2018 to a Heisman contender in 2023. Those five seasons have had plenty of hurdles, but his evolution has been spectacular, and as Travis has grown, so has the Florida State program.

Jesse Palmer spent four seasons at Florida, serving as the Gators quarterback under Steve Spurrier before playing in the NFL and eventually transitioning into a college football analyst for ESPN/ABC and TV host. He’s seen the growth from the Seminoles signal-caller.

Florida State set to live up to its own expectations in 2023

“Jordan Travis has evolved from just being a really good athlete playing the quarterback position to becoming a quarterback,” Palmer said. “He’s always been an outstanding runner and always been able to avoid negative plays with his legs, but last year he took such a big step in the passing game.

“From a decision-making standpoint, timing standpoint, anticipating throws and his accuracy; it completely took the Florida State offense to a different level.”

Added FSU coach Mike Norvell: “You’ve seen the complete player. The explosiveness he has with his legs, even the moments with his arms, and the consistency of what he does in the passing game.”

Last season was a breakthrough year for Travis, who completed 64% of his 353 pass attempts for 3,214 yards with 24 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He also finished with 417 rushing yards on 82 attempts with 7 touchdowns.

Pro Football Focus awarded him the fourth-best overall grade (91.7) in the country, behind Ohio’s Kurtis Rourke (92), Houston’s Clayton Tune (92) and USC’s Caleb Williams (91.8). Williams received the 2022 Heisman Trophy after a record-setting season with the Trojans.

Travis holds the school record for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback. He joins Heisman Trophy winners Charlie Ward (1993), Chris Weinke (2000) and Jameis Winston (2013) as the only Seminole quarterbacks to have at least 3,000 total yards and 30 total touchdowns in a season.

5 burning questions: Is Florida State back?

“Jordan Travis is must-watch television and as a former quarterback and a guy that wasn’t that athletic, it’s a lot of fun to watch Jordan Travis take the field and go play,” added Palmer.

Travis has also become a more confident and influential leader with the ability to inspire and motivate his teammates.

“Leadership is everything to me,” Travis said at ACC Media Days. “Trying to grow every year and every day just to be the best teammate I can be for my teammates.”

“The heart he has and how much he cares about his teammates. He has a humble spirit about himself, and then he shows up to work to improve others,” Norvell said. “When you have that trait at your quarterback position, he is what I want Florida State to look like.”

Preseason prognosticators have picked the Seminoles to contend for the ACC championship, which FSU hasn’t won since 2014.

“That’s a team that has a chance to make a lot of noise,” said Palmer. “One of the biggest reasons is because they’ve got a guy with so much experience, but who’s just getting so much better every year and after a tremendous season a year ago, I can’t wait to see him take the next step.”

