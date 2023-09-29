FSU Pre-state cross country invitational: Here is what you need to know

The state course at Apalachee Regional Park will be the pinnacle of the Big Bend cross-country world Friday and Saturday.

More than 4,000 runners across college, high school and middle school are expected to compete in the Florida State Invitational.

ARP has been the host site for the meet since 2009, and this marks the 12th consecutive year it has been designated as the Pre-State meet for high school.

FSU opens the meet Friday morning at 7:40, followed by middle school (3K) and junior varsity races (5K) Friday at 5 p.m.

The high school division (eight races/5K) is Saturday starting at 7:40 a.m.

There are four different groups of runners at the high school level: Elite, select, varsity A and B.

The elite and select groups are based on runner's individual 5K times. The elite boys group must run a sub 16:00 minute 5k to qualify, and elite girls must run a sub 19:00. For the select races, boys must run a sub 17:00, and girls must run a sub 20:00.

Leon senior Patrick Koon, who recently committed to Stanford University, holds the course record for the 5K. He ran a 14:50 at last year's invitational and is expected to be at the front of the pack again in the elite race.

The Maclay girls had one of the most well-rounded invitationals last year, finishing an overall third in the elite races.

The Marauders' top five finishers from last season all return to the state course this year.

Seniors Gracie Koeppel and Mary Clayton Soto, junior Kassidy Moninger and sophomores Lillian Koeppel and Caroline Couch all return with hopes of improving on last season's finish.

Friday's races are free to spectators; admission is $6 for Saturday's races (kids 12 and under are free. Parking is free both days).

Tickets can be purchased here.

ARP is located at 7550 Apalachee Parkway (US-27).

Race schedule

Friday

5:00 pm Middle School Girls (3k)

5:25 pm Middle School Boys (3k)

5:50 pm High School Girls JV (5k)

6:20 pm High School Boys JV (5k)

Saturday

7:40 am Girls High School Elite

8:05 am Boys High School Elite

8:30 am Girls High School Select

8:55 am Boys High School Select

9:20 am Girls High School Varsity A

9:50 am Boys High School Varsity A

10:20 am Girls High School Varsity B

10:50 am Boys High School Varsity B

(All high school races are 5k)

Big Bend Schools in attendance

The area schools that will be in attendance for Saturday's race are; Chiles, Maclay, Florida High, Lincoln, Leon, Rickards, Community Christian, St. John Paul II and Godby.

