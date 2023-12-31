FSU’s perfect season ends in blowout loss to Georgia in Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS — All season long, Florida State was able to rise to face every challenge that came the Seminoles’ way, resulting in an undefeated season and their first ACC title since 2016.

But a short-handed FSU couldn’t overcome a motivated Georgia squad that jumped out to a 39-point halftime lead Saturday before cruising to a 63-3 victory in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

The 60-point loss was the worst in the 76-year history of the program.

“Tonight was a very difficult night and it’s been a very difficult month, to be honest with you,” said an emotional FSU coach Mike Norvell. “To do some of the things they were able to accomplish … it’s a special group. While tonight was a disappointing result, this is a special season that will be remembered in Florida State history.”

Running back Kendall Milton scored 2 touchdowns and the Bulldogs held Florida State to 209 yards.

The Seminoles were without approximately 30 players who chose to opt out of the game either to enter the transfer portal or to prepare for the spring’s NFL draft. Many who decided not to play were starters such as running back Trey Benson, receivers Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman and edge rusher Jared Verse.

“It was a perfect storm of challenges,” said Norvell. “We’ll learn from this experience and we’ll grow from this experience and we’ll get better.”

The number of missing grew in pregame warmups when linebacker Tatum Bethune and defensive tackles Braden Fiske and Joshua Farmer weren’t dressed.

Already missing quarterback Jordan Travis, who suffered a season-ending injury in the second-to-last regular-season game, FSU was forced to turn to third-stringer Brock Glenn after backup Tate Rodemaker chose to transfer last week.

After starting the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 2, Glenn returned to the spotlight.

The Tennessee native was 9-of-26 for 139 passing yards, but his three turnovers — 2 interceptions and a fumble — led to 21 points by the Bulldogs.

Instead of its first 14-0 season since 2013, Florida State faced a slew of what-ifs.

Many wondered how Florida State would respond following its wrenching snub by the College Football Playoff selection committee. The Seminoles were the only undefeated Power Five conference champion not to earn a spot in the semifinals since the CFP’s start in 2014.

“It hurt when we were not selected,” said Norvell. “It was the most challenging month that I’ve had in my coaching career. There were some tough choices individuals made and I talked with them about the opportunity, and there were guys that came out and gave it their all.”

Georgia also believed it had the credentials worthy enough for the CFP, having won 29 consecutive games and two national titles before losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. But unlike FSU, Kirby Smart’s team wasn’t suffering through the painful withdrawal of players opting out.

Still, it’s a remarkable turnaround for a Florida State program that endured five seasons through 2021 during the Seminoles were 26-33 (44%). Along the way, there were several coaching changes, including a bitter breakup with Jimbo Fisher and the firing of Willie Taggart, which came with a hefty buyout price-tag.

Even Norvell’s hiring in 2020 was second-guessed in some circles, but those murmurs have been put to rest with the recent turnaround. FSU had double-digit win seasons in back-to-back years for the first time since 2015-16.

Yet the version of Seminoles fans saw on Saturday was a shell of what the team was throughout the season. Florida State averaged 37 points and 481 yards on offense while holding teams to 16 points and 207 yards per game. Against the Bulldogs, FSU allowed 677 yards.

