FSU men's basketball looks to snap four-game losing streak Tuesday against North Florida

Florida State men's basketball continues its seven-game homestand Tuesday and is seeking to end a four-game skid.

The Seminoles (4-5, 0-1 ACC) will host North Florida (7-5) at 8 p.m. at the Tucker Civic Center. FSU has lost four straight games following a 4-1 start and is looking for answers, despite seeing guard Primo Spears make his season debut in a loss to SMU on Saturday.

The Seminoles' homestand includes games against Winthrop (Friday) and Lipscomb (December 30) followed by three conference games in the new year against Georgia Tech (January 3), Virginia Tech (January 6) and Wake Forest (January 9).

FSU is 2-2 at home this season, with its last home win coming in a 94-67 win over Central Michigan on Nov. 13.

The Seminoles have dropped their last four games to Georgia, North Carolina in their ACC opener, South Florida and SMU.

Series history: The Seminoles lead the all-time series 7-0 margin, including an 86-73 victory in the last meeting on Jan. 20, 2022, at the Tucker Center. Every win for FSU has been by at least double digits except for one in 2012 when the Seminoles staved off the Osprey 75-67.

Meet the Osprey: UNF is on a three-game winning streak, including a 113-72 victory on Saturday against Trinity Baptist. Jasai Miles led the Osprey with 22 points in the victory. Chaz Lanier leads the team with 15.8 points per game and is shooting 43% from 3-point range. The Osprey average 80.2 points per game and shoot 35% from 3-point range, a weakness for FSU so far this season to guard.

Meet the Seminoles: Here's the team's potential starting lineup: F #2 Jamir Watkins (13.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.3 asp in 2023-24); F #5 De’Ante Green (7.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg) F #11 Baba Miller (7.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg); G #1 Jalen Warley (5.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.7 asp); G #22 Darin Green Jr. (12.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg). Spears scored 10 points in his FSU debut but shot just 2 for 14 from the field and did not record an assist.

