FSU men's basketball knocks off Wake Forest 87-82 to end 9-game streak for Demon Deacons

The New Year has been kind to Florida State men's basketball.

The Seminoles took down ACC rival Wake Forest 87-82 at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Tuesday in front of 5,368 fans.

FSU (9-6, 3-1 ACC) concluded its seven-game homestand with a 5-2 mark, including three straight conference wins to kick off the new year. The loss snapped a nine-game winning streak for the Demon Deacons (11-4, 3-1), spanning back to November 24.

Only UNC and NC State entered the day unbeaten in conference play. The Tar Heels and Wolfpack play at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

FSU leads the all-time series 30-28, including 18-7 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The Seminoles led by as many as 12 points (27-15) in the first half and pushed the lead to 13 in the second half.

Jamir Watkins led FSU with 19 points, nine assists and three rebounds. He shot 11 for 11 from the free throw line and the Seminoles shot 24-of-30 as a team. The nine assists for Watkins were a career-high.

Darin Green Jr. chipped in four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points. Baba Miller added a career-high 14 points and tied a career-best of three blocked shots.

Cameron Hildreth led the Demon Deacons with 25 points and Kevin Miller added 21.

The Seminoles entered the game ranked 104th in the KenPom Rankings. Wake Forest entered 41st.

The story will be updated.

Up next:

The Seminoles play their first true road contest since Dec. 2 at North Carolina when they travel to Notre Dame om Saturday for a 2:15 p.m. tipoff.

