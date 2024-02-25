CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Joe Girard scored 24 points, Chase Hunter added 16 and Clemson defeated Florida State 74-63 on Saturday night.

Clemson maintained a double-digit lead for the better part of 12 minutes to open the second half, then a layup by Cameron Corhen and a 3-pointer from Baba Miller got the Seminoles within 58-53 with 6 minutes left.

But Clemson didn’t let it closer than five points, holding Florida State to eight points over the final 5 minutes and only two in the final 50 seconds.

With 40 seconds left and the Tigers leading 70-63, Clemson’s PJ Hall and FSU’s Jamir Watkins were assessed technical fouls. After a delay, play resumed and Girard made two free throws with 29 seconds left to put the game out of reach. Ian Schieffelin and Hunter later added one of two free throws each for the Tigers.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU men's basketball can't complete comeback, fall to Clemson 74-63