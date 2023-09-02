FSU-LSU rematch at Camping World Stadium highlights college football weekend

Florida State’s and LSU’s game in New Orleans last season pitted two programs facing a mountain of uncertainty.

The Seminoles were coming off their fourth consecutive losing season but appeared to be writing their own comeback story with talented playmakers in quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson, receiver Johnny Wilson and pass rusher Jared Verse.

The Tigers, meanwhile, were two seasons removed from a perfect season and a national championship. But back-to-back disappointing performances led to a coaching change and a renewed spirit under former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, who brought in talented transfers such as quarterback Jayden Daniels.

FSU’s last-second, 24-23 win set the tone for both programs, with 10-win seasons capped with bowl victories in Orlando.

As these two prepare to meet Sunday at Camping World Stadium, No. 8 Florida State and No. 5 LSU know precisely what’s at stake.

“This is going to be a heck of a matchup,” said FSU coach Mike Norvell. “And it’s going to have a championship-type feel just because you’ve got two teams that have experience and are talented.”

FSU depth chart offers protection for Jordan Travis

Coaches: Mike Norvell, 3rd season at FSU, 18-16 (56-32 overall); Brian Kelly, second season at LSU, 10-4 (176-66 overall).

Quick slant: This is the second of a “home-and-home” neutral-site series between the programs. Florida State jumped out to a 24-10 fourth-quarter lead before LSU rallied with 13 points in the final four minutes, but safety Shyheim Brown blocked an extra point at the end of the game to preserve the victory at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

About No. 8 FSU (0-0, 0-0 ACC): The Seminoles return the second-most production in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 17 starters from a team that finished 10-3. … Travis, a redshirt senior, leads an offense that returns 83% of its offensive production with its top rusher (Benson) and top receiver (Wilson). … They also return eight starters, including six of its top seven tacklers, from a defense that ranked No. 14 in the FBS in total defense (322 yards per game).

About No. 5 LSU (0-0, 0-0 SEC): The Tigers feature an offense with returning firepower, highlighted by quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels finished with 3,798 yards of total offense and 28 touchdowns as they averaged more than 34 points per game. … Defensive tackle Maason Smith, who had a season-ending ACL injury early in the loss to FSU, has been suspended for the game by the NCAA for receiving improper benefits.

How ACC teams stack up

3 things to watch

Containing Jayden Daniels: In last season’s opener, FSU limited Daniels to 161 yards of total offense through the first three quarters before the Arizona State transfer exploded for 162 yards and two touchdowns in the final 15 minutes. The difference was pressure. The Seminoles sacked him three times — twice by Jared Verse — in the first three quarters and only once in the fourth. In the Tigers’ three other losses, Daniels was sacked nine times with three turnovers.

Slow down Harold Perkins Jr.: He burst onto the scene last year as a true freshman, earning all-conference after recording 72 tackles with 13 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. Perkins wasn’t a factor against FSU but figures to draw more attention this time. The Seminoles only allowed 20 quarterback sacks, the third-lowest total in the ACC, and will need a similar effort against the Tigers, who will look to disrupt Travis and the rest of the offense.

Impactful transfers: Receiver Keon Coleman led Michigan State in receptions (58), receiving yards (798) and receiving touchdowns (7) last season, making him the perfect complement to Wilson at wideout. Tight end Jaheim Bell (South Carolina) is one of the more versatile new players. He is able to block and is a legitimate target in the open field. At the same time, former Virginia defensive back Fentrell Cypress II steps into the safety role vacated by Jammie Robinson.

Where: Camping World Stadium

When: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ABC; Radio: Seminole Sports Network, Sirius/XM 80/84

Weather: 75 degrees, 11% rain chance

Favorite: LSU 2.5 points

Online: orlandosentinel.com/tag/florida-state-seminoles/; @osmattmurschel on Twitter.

Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @osmattmurschel.