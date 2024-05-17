FSU’s Kalen DeLoach and Bucs appear to be a perfect fit

TAMPA ― For three days, seven rounds and 257 picks, Kalen DeLoach did not hear his name called during the NFL draft. He didn’t get a phone call from a single general manager saying he was about to turn in a card that would turn around DeLoach’s life.

The Florida State linebacker has been overlooked and underestimated for most of his career, the result of being listed at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds.

But once the draft ended, the choice became DeLoach’s. He received offers from a half-dozen teams to sign as an undrafted free agent.

Ultimately, DeLoach selected the Bucs as much as they handpicked him. He could evaluate the depth chart at inside linebacker and understand that Lavonte David is 34 years old, K.J. Britt has four career starts and SirVocea Dennis was a rookie last season.

“With all the teams that called, I definitely looked at who they had in line and how many backups they had in the room,” DeLoach said. “Then, you know, I’ve got Lavonte and K.J., so I’ve got guys I can learn from. I’m coming here to be a sponge and learn as much as possible, just try to take in what I can and just learn as much as I can. So, this was the best choice for me.”

After only one minicamp workout, Bucs coach Todd Bowles confirmed that DeLoach chose wisely.

“He has a good opportunity back there at linebacker,” Bowles said. “He’s a very good special teams player, he’s a very good nickel guy. He can play ‘Mike’ (middle) or ‘Mo’ (weak inside linebacker). He can play 2-backer spots. So, anybody has a chance when you do a lot of jobs on this club. He has a good chance to make it.”

The Bucs’ history is rich with undersized inside linebackers, especially from Florida State.

The greatest of all time, of course, is Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks. He essentially was replaced by former Seminole Geno Hayes.

“(Brooks) was around the whole season,” DeLoach said. “... Undersized coming in here. I feel like this is a program I could succeed in, because there’s a lot of blitzes, a lot of man coverages. That’s what I’m used to playing at Florida State. I’m here to make plays and do what I do.

“This is probably the best opportunity for (me). You’re learning from two great guys, two vets. It was a no-brainer for me to come here.”

DeLoach had a long and productive career at Florida State.. His versatility and ability to make plays at all three levels is the kind of skill set Bowles can take advantage of with what he calls his “chess pieces.”

DeLoach has speed, having run the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds at the NFL combine. He can rush the passer, as evidenced by his 11 sacks in three seasons as a starter for the Seminoles. He also does an effective job in pass coverage. He had 11 passes defensed and two interceptions.

To DeLoach, the prospect of rooting out ball carriers in a pile of 300-pound offensive linemen does not bother him.

“I feel like I’m strong,” he said. “I feel like my size doesn’t matter. I like to play in space. You get your hands on me, I’m going to try to get off you. Most of the time, I’m trying to make a play in space and play my game, just do me. I am able to get off blocks. That is what I do.

“At Florida State, I played all three (linebacker) positions. I’m used to playing outside the box, inside the box, the boundary. I think that really helped me a lot to understand all three spots. During practice and film study I’m trying to learn all three spots, because you never know where I could be used.”

DeLoach says that while he weighed 210 at the scouting combine in early March, he gained six pounds by the Seminoles’ pro day. He intends to play at around 220 by increasing his consumption of protein, including a lot of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches before bedtime.

Ultimately, DeLoach’s best path to a roster spot is by standing out on special teams. Britt will start opposite David, who is year-to-year. The Bucs like what they’ve seen from Dennis, who could be the heir apparent to David. They’ve also been impressed with former Arkansas and USF undrafted free agent Antonio Grier.

“I’m trying to get involved in any special teams I can get into,” DeLoach said. “Whatever coach has got me on the depth chart, I’m trying to make sure I put forth my best effort every day.”

The Bucs’ history with undersized Florida State linebackers would appear to be on his side.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.