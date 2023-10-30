FSU head coach Mike Norvell updates status of Johnny Wilson, two other receivers

Florida State football was down three receivers in its 41-16 victory over Wake Forest.

Redshirt junior Johnny Wilson (undisclosed) missed his second game in three weeks, while freshman Destyn Hill (lower body) missed his second game in a row and fellow freshman Hykeem Williams (lower body) missed the first game of his career.

Mike Norvell, the coach of No. 4 FSU (8-0, 6-0 ACC), updated the statuses of the three receivers ahead of a 3:30 p.m. Saturday tilt against Pittsburgh (2-6, 1-3) at Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Broadcast: ESPN)

"I think as we're looking into this week. As it gets a little bit further down, we'll have a better clue of the availability," Norvell said. "I know Johnny was out [at practice] yesterday and got a chance to get some practice in. So we'll see what that looks like as this week progresses.

"I know Destyn and Hykeem are both going through their process. We'll see what that looks like as we get to Tuesday."

In six games, Wilson has 25 receptions for 415 yards and two touchdowns. He has started five games opposite star receiver Keon Coleman on the outside.

Hill, who has been listed as a co-starter with Ja'Khi Douglas at slot receiver, has five receptions for 58 yards. Williams who is a backup to Wilson, along with Kentron Poitier, has four receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown this season.

There was a lot of production to replace, but Norvell came out pleased with what the receivers produced. That did not stop quarterback Jordan Travis from throwing for a season-high 359 yards and three touchdowns.

Each of Douglas and Poitier registered their first catches of the season against the Demon Deacons.

"Obviously, Johnny and Destyn have both been starters throughout the course of the year. Hykeem has probably ascended as much as any player but having those three guys out gave new opportunities," Norvell said. "One of my favorite plays in the game was Kentron's early first drive, got one-on-one coverage, good throw by Jordan, great route. Being able to have an explosive play on the first drive was big. Unfortunately, the other one was called back due to a penalty but I thought that was big for him.

"To be able to see Ja'Khi. I know we've talked about him. Ja'Khi has made so many great plays here. Coming off the injury, just working to get back in that. Had a big post route in the middle of the field -- got tripped up -- or I think he would have scored on that. It was good to see him get into that rhythm. Obviously had some production there but we're excited about the guys that have stepped up.

"Darion [Williamson] had a catch later in the game. The tight ends, the mix of our personnel have really been good. Ultimately, if you get those guys back, it just helps with depth -- being able to keep guys fresh. Being able to utilize all of those skills."

Cleaning up penalties

One thing the Seminoles are looking to clean up from Saturday's performance is the penalties.

FSU had nine penalties for 115 yards in the win. Four of those came on offense for 45 yards and five more on defense for 70 yards.

Offensively, the Seminoles were called for a holding, pass interference, delay of game and unsportsmanlike conduct. On defense, they were called for two personal fouls, pass interference, holding and an unnecessary roughing.

Norvell addressed the issue Monday. While he did not agree with some of the calls, he said the calls were judgment calls from the refs and the team needs to put itself in better spots.

"But it's tough when a lot of these judgment calls -- I don't envy the officials for having to make them, but we can control and be better in different ways," Norvell said. "That's what we're trying to teach."

First look at Pittsburgh's defense

Norvell is not going to let the Seminoles overlook the Panthers, despite a 2-6 record entering the game, including a 58-7 loss last week to No. 12 Notre Dame.

Pittsburgh is 0-4 on the road, but is 2-2 at home, including a dominant 38-21 victory over then-No. 14 Louisville on Oct. 14.

"[Head] coach [Pat] Narduzzi does a wonderful job defensively and being able to create challenges for opposing offenses and what they do; historically has been such an impactful defense," Norvell said.

The Panthers are 47th in the nation in both total defense (348.4) and rushing yards (130.4) allowing just 130.4 per game.

They are also tied for 23rd in the nation with 23 sacks or 2.88 sacks per game. Pittsburgh had just one sack in the loss to Notre Dame.

"I mean, this last game was really an anomaly for them with the lack of TFLs or sacks in the game, but you still were able to create a couple of takeaways," Norvell said. "They're one of the top defenses in the country in those statistical categories."

Narduzzi in his press conference described the challenge that is ahead for the Panthers against the Seminoles.

FSU is 22nd in the nation with 453 yards per game and fifth with 41.5 points per game.

"It's Wilson on one side and Keon Coleman on the other side and Travis -- I mean, you cover those guys, he's taking off running. He is athletic. He's smart," Narduzzi said. "Obviously, Coach Norvell does a great job. And, again, we played him in -- we played Travis in two thousand -- what was it, '20, during the COVID year and got him down there, and he ended up getting hurt before the half, I believe.

"He had a big run on us early. And we kind of got experience from that first run that he took, 80 yards or whatever it was. We had a defensive end run up the field, and you learn. It's a play he didn't see. And you learn. And then all of a sudden, we shut it down and made the play.

"But Travis was a different player in 2020 than he is right now. Correct? I mean, I don't know how many games they won in '20. I haven't gone back and looked at that. But you look at where he is and what experience has done for him, period."

