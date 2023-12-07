FSU gets the shaft, Army-Navy gets center stage, and what's this, a future encore? | KEN WILLIS

If there was ever the perfect time for Army-Navy to take center stage, it’s now.

College football is in bad need of a palate cleanser.

You knew it was quite possible, perhaps even likely, depending on how the dominoes fell. But still, when FSU was officially left out of the four-team playoff, all those warnings were forgotten and a bitter taste took over.

Every year since the first national semifinals were born in 2014, at least one Power 5 conference champ has been left out. That’s what we call a mathematical certainty. Five conference champs, four slots.

Next year, that changes when the playoffs expand to 12 teams.

Yes, next year. Not this year.

This year, the Power 5 champ left out happened to be undefeated, and that’s a first for the championship committee.

Certain constituencies (sheepishly avoiding eye contact right now) often preach the values of chaos in these matters, largely because it’s good for business and, frankly, it’s fun to watch a fan base get in a big ol’ angry lather. College football, polls and voters have a long history of dependence on such things.

But man, talk about buyer’s remorse. This time, Chaos went beyond its usual duties and delivered a definite sense of unfairness.

Some of the nuts-and-bolts commentators will talk of what the snub means for the Seminoles as a program — marketing, finances and what-not. Politicians will pounce because they always have and always will.

But the normal folks tend to feel things and view things differently.

And here’s a dirty little secret you never hear the so-called pundits mention, probably because we don’t want to think it’s true. But it’s true.

As humans with rooting interests — primarily in athletics but, unfortunately, also in politics and governance — we’re OK with a rigged game, so long as it’s tilted our way.

Be it pass interference or voting laws, one man’s gross violation is another man’s fair play. And vice versa, depending on the wind direction.

Outside of Tuscaloosa and Austin, where Roll Tide and Hook ’em Horns are taught in Sunday School, this time there seems to be universal agreement that the Florida State Seminoles got a raw deal. In most of Alabama and Texas, the committee's playoff roster seems extremely logical.

I'm also guessing the programmers at ESPN are fine with it. The Boys in Sales are downright giddy.

Elsewhere, not so much. Perusing the various opinion pieces, two stood out for employing a thought you don’t find in all the basic reactions.

First, doesn’t defense matter? Isn’t it literally half the game? FSU’s offense was barely recognizable after quarterback Jordan Travis broke his leg. But the defense, knowing what it had to do over the final two-plus games, was remarkable.

We’ve obviously gone overboard in recent decades to, yes, rig the rules in favor of offensive fireworks and touchdown parades. But to suggest a team isn’t still worthy, because it now relies almost exclusively on its defense, is a bad suggestion.

Second, why not just go ahead and rank FSU seventh or eighth in the final playoff rankings, instead of fifth? If you assume the ’Noles are less competitive than the one-loss Tide and Longhorns, do you really think they should be ranked ahead of one-loss Georgia and Ohio State? Or perhaps even Oregon, since the Ducks’ two losses were to undefeated Washington?

Would a final committee ranking of seventh or eighth have tasted better? Probably not, but in terms of the committee’s group decision, it would’ve held more water.

Write On

HEY, WILLIE!

We suggest a TV boycott of the College Football Playoffs due to the horrid decision-making this year. You in?

I’ve read that the COMBINED net yardage of Florida and Louisville, against our FSU defense, was minus-32 yards in the fourth quarter of those two games. Is that a championship defense or what?

Finally, if FSU manages to beat Georgia in the Orange Bowl, and Alabama ends up playing Texas for the “championship,” would the AP and Coaches polls end up ranking an undefeated FSU No. 1?

FSU GREG

HEY, GREG!

No thanks. I’ll watch and, call it a hunch, you probably will, too. Also, the defensive angle was covered above but those numbers further illustrate the thought.

Now, for that final poll possibility. Wow! True, I often sit around here and wonder, “do I have to think of EVERYTHING?”

Well, apparently not. That hadn’t crossed the gray matter until now.

Brilliant, and something to pull for.

The Picks

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey presents players with replicas of Paul Revere bowls to welcome them to the state for the Army-Navy game during a news conference at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Nov. 29, 2023. From left are players: Navy defensive end Jacob Busic, linebacker Will Harbour, quarterback Xavier Arline, Army linebacker Leo Lowin, and defensive back Jimmy Ciarlo.

You want chaos? OK, maybe not chaos, but at least a bit of weirdness? How are you with awkward?

Well, here you go. In future years, we have the possibility of two Army-Navy games.

Navy plays football in the American Athletic Conference. Next season, longtime independent Army joins the AAC.

Beginning next year, the Cadets and Middies will continue, quite literally, as the only game in town on the second Saturday of each December. And although both will be AAC members, the greatest American rivalry will officially be considered a non-conference game.

Yep, non-conference matchup of two conference foes.

The AAC championship, like other conference title games, will remain on the first Saturday of December. Therefore, at least on paper, you could get Army-Navy one Saturday (for the AAC’s marbles) and ARMY-NAVY the next Saturday for something each school deems more important.

Both teams enter Saturday at 5-6 and therefore ineligible for a bowl game, since the bowl schedule is released prior to this matchup — that sixth win, to become bowl-eligible, must come in 11 games, not 12 for these two academies.

You’d think, with one of them certain to come away with a sixth win, a bowl spot would've been reserved for the winner.

But as we learned above, common sense and/or decency long ago entered the transfer portal – Navy 23, Army 17.

● Elsewhere: Just north of Richmond, in Ashland, Va., in the semifinals of the Division III NCAA championship, the hosting Yellow Jackets of Randolph-Macon by 9 over Cortland’s Red Dragons.

BTW: Randolph-Macon is the alma mater of an early-American supermodel, the “Revlon Girl” Dorian Leigh, who had an indirect role in the abolition of the great Italian auto race, the Mille Miglia. Do your own research on that one. But oh what a tangled web we weave ...

Meanwhile, Randolph-Macon delivers something that should be copied by more colleges and universities — a four-year graduation guarantee. The school will consistently ride Junior’s butt and keep him on track to graduate on time and become a productive member of society … or else.

Or else the school will pick up the cost of whatever classes are still needed to graduate.

Down side? The school only has about 1,500 students and the annual cost is $65,000, before a short grocery list of available scholarships, grants and, ahem, loans.

