FSU football unveils special one-day $17.76 sale for 3 home games this season

Florida State's ticket office unveiled a star spangled promotion Tuesday to offer fans a more affordable ticket option for select home games this season.

While supplies last Tuesday, the Seminoles are selling certain tickets to the Southern Miss (Sept. 9, 8:30 p.m.), Syracuse (Oct. 14) and North Alabama (Nov. 18) for $17.76.

Additionally, tickets for home games against Virginia Tech (Oct. 7, $35), Duke (Oct. 21, $35) and Miami (Nov. 11, $105) are also advertised as part of its July 4th offering.

FSU and coach Mike Norvell are coming off their first 10-win season since 2016.

FSU expected to contend for ACC championship, return to CFP in 2023

While Clemson has dominated the ACC with seven conference titles over the last eight years, the Seminoles are expected to content for the conference championship and return to the College Football Playoffs in 2023.

Excitement continues to build among The Seminole Nation as well.

As of early April, FSU fans purchased more than 31,000 season tickets for 2023.

That includes renewals and more than 4,000 new season tickets. It also represents an increase of nearly 3,000 season tickets sold (28,750) last season.

FSU's overall renewal rate of 92% is the second highest since the 95% renewal rate in 2014 following the program's national championship season under Jimbo Fisher.

The Seminoles ranked 21st nationally in home attendance last season with an average of 67,254 fans per game.

FSU opens its season Sunday Sept. 3 against LSU at Camping World Stadium in Orlando at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

2023 FSU football schedule

Sept. 3: vs. LSU (Orlando)

Sept. 9: vs. Southern Miss

Sept. 16: at Boston College

Sept. 23: at Clemson

Oct. 7: vs. Virginia Tech

Oct. 14: vs. Syracuse

Oct. 21: vs. Duke

Oct. 28: at Wake Forest

Nov. 4: at Pittsburgh

Nov. 11: vs. Miami

Nov. 18: vs. North Alabama

Nov. 25: at Florida

FSU year-by-year season record the last 10 years

2022: 10-3 (Mike Norvell)

2021: 5-7 (Mike Norvell)

2020: 3-6 (Mike Norvell)

2019: 6-7 (Willie Taggart/Interim Odell Haggins)

2018: 5-7 (Willie Taggart)

2017: 7-6 (Jimbo Fisher/Interim Odell Haggins)

2016: 10-3 (Jimbo Fisher)

2015: 10-3 (Jimbo Fisher)

2014: 13-1 (Jimbo Fisher)

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Happy July 4th from FSU football: Program offers special price for 3 games