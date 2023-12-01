FSU football: Tate Rodemaker’s status uncertain, Brock Glenn next up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Already down star quarterback Jordan Travis, Florida State might be without his successor, too, when the No. 4 Seminoles play No. 15 Louisville in Saturday’s ACC championship.

Tate Rodemaker will be a game-time decision, the Seminoles said Friday, opening the possibility that true freshman Brock Glenn could start.

Rodemaker took a hit to the head on a targeting penalty in the second half of last week’s win at Florida. Coach Mike Norvell said during Friday’s ACC championship game news conference that Rodemaker was evaluated on the sideline and cleared to return. On Sunday, Rodemaker reported unspecified symptoms and was limited in practice during the week.

If Rodemaker cannot play, FSU’s next option is likely Glenn, a four-star signee from Tennessee. The 6-foot-2, 213-pounder has appeared in three games (including blowouts against Southern Miss and North Alabama). He has completed two of his four passes for 35 yards and rushing six times for 37 yards and a touchdown. Glenn also entered the game in last week’s win at Florida after Rodemaker took a hit to the head on a targeting penalty. Rodemaker later returned and made a play call that led to Trey Benson’s game-sealing touchdown rush.

Norvell said the game plan will not change much regardless of which quarterback starts. If Rodemaker is out, four-star redshirt freshman AJ Duffy will move up on the depth chart.

The betting line has shifted dramatically. FSU was a 5 1/2-point favorite Sunday, but the line was 1 1/2 points as of Friday afternoon, according to BetMGM.

This story will be updated.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.