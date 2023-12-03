FSU football survives in ACC championship. Is the playoff next?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With pregame speculation around Florida State centering on whether Tate Rodemaker or Brock Glenn would play quarterback, the No. 4 Seminoles’ best answer was none of the above.

It was running back Lawrance Toafili.

The Pinellas Park High alumnus took a Wildcat quarterback snap and raced 73 yards for the game-changing play that sparked FSU’s 16-6 win over No. 15 Louisville in Saturday’s ACC championship.

FSU improved to 13-0 for the third time in program history, joining the 2013 national title team and the 2014 College Football Playoff team. The debate now turns to whether these Seminoles belong in the playoff, too. No undefeated Power Five champion has ever been omitted from the semifinals. Then again, neither has the SEC, which means No. 8 Alabama (12-1) will be in the discussion after ending Georgia’s 29-game winning streak in the SEC title game. So will No. 7 Texas, the 12-1 Big 12 champion that gave Alabama its only loss.

Those are questions for Sunday. Saturday night was about FSU winning its 16th ACC championship — and, by far, its unlikeliest.

The Seminoles handled preseason title expectations admirably through 10 games by pulling away from LSU in Orlando and rallying for an overtime triumph at Clemson that snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Tigers.

Then came North Alabama and the devastating, season-ending leg injury to Heisman Trophy candidate Jordan Travis — the central player in FSU’s years-long climb back to national relevance.

Then came Florida when Travis’ backup, Rodemaker, took a hit to the head on a targeting penalty. Rodemaker returned to that game but was limited leading up to FSU’s first conference championship game since 2014. That meant many of the crucial practice reps went to Rodemaker’s backup, Glenn — a true freshman who was unavailable for more than a month because of an injury to his left (non-throwing) hand.

Then came Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium. Rodemaker went through initial warmups but was in sweats when FSU took the field.

Glenn looked the part of a raw rookie. He was nearly sacked on his first snap and was brought down on his second and fifth dropbacks. The offense sputtered, opening with four consecutive three-and-outs.

He missed on six of his 12 first-half passes and took a disastrous sack at the end of the second quarter. A shanked punt gave the Seminoles the ball at the Louisville 38. A pair of big plays by Trey Benson moved FSU into the red zone. Then Glenn couldn’t avoid a pass rush and was sacked. The 9-yard loss pushed a field goal attempt back to 45 yards. It missed wide left.

As bad as FSU’s offense looked, Louisville’s was worse thanks to the Seminoles’ defense. FSU somehow outgained the Cardinals 80-69 in the first half, and Louisville never advanced past the FSU 49. The ‘Noles had a pair of first-half sacks and five other tackles for a loss. Veteran quarterback Jack Plummer missed eight consecutive passes during one 15-minute stretch.

FSU’s 3-0 lead made it the lowest-scoring first half in ACC championship game history. Through three quarters, the teams combined for an astounding 11 three-and-outs. It felt like an Iowa game.

Louisville (10-3) tied it early in the third quarter when it, finally, found a semblance of offense. The Cardinals had more yards of offense (71) on that drive than the entire first two quarters combined as Plummer kept finding open receivers.

FSU regained the lead by turning to a different quarterback — Toafili. He took a direct snap as a wildcat quarterback and found a hole. He raced 73 yards down the right sideline for the second longest rush in ACC championship game history. Toafili pounded in a 2-yard score on the next play for a 10-3 lead.

It was arguably the biggest play of Toafili’s unsung career. He has spent most of his time in Tallahassee as FSU’s No. 2 or No. 3 rusher behind Benson, Jashaun Corbin and Treshaun Ward. Saturday was his first 100-yard game of the season and third of his career. But he has delivered in big moments. His dazzling 41-yard catch-and-run on fourth down against LSU sparked a 28-0 Seminoles run that proved this team belonged in the playoff conversation.

FSU’s defense did its part to bolster that case Saturday. The Seminoles forced Plummer into incompletions on his first eight deep passes. One of them was another turning point — an interception in the end zone by Tatum Bethune. That bailed out the Seminoles’ special teams, which allowed punter Alex Mastromanno to get tackled at the FSU 12.

The Seminoles tacked on a 33-yard field goal with 3:13 to pad the lead. FSU’s defense came through, again, on the next drive with a stuffed run, two batted-down passes and a Braden Fiske sack.

After another FSU field goal, the’Noles shut Louisville down with two more sacks (one by Jared Verse and Fiske’s third of the evening). FSU finished with seven sacks and a season-high 10 pass breakups.

This story will be updated.

• • •

