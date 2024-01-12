FSU football sanctioned by NCAA after NIL, recruiting violation

The Florida State football program broke recruiting and rules related to name, image and likeness (NIL), the NCAA announced Thursday evening.

Offensive coordinator Alex Atkins facilitated a meeting between a recruit from the transfer portal and a booster who ran an NIL collective. During that meeting, the NCAA said, “the booster encouraged the prospect to enroll at Florida State and offered a name, image and likeness deal as a recruiting inducement.”

That offer was $15,000 a month. Atkins also broke “ ethical conduct rules when he provided false or misleading information about his involvement in the arranged meeting.”

FSU’s punishments include two years of probation and a five-scholarship deduction in that time. The assistant has been suspended for three games, and the ‘Noles are fined $5,000 plus 1% of the football budget.

Coach Mike Norvell is not mentioned in the NCAA’s report and was not accused of wrongdoing. The NCAA said Norvell “set clear expectations regarding compliance” and “actively monitored them.”

“We are pleased to reach closure to this situation and view this as another step in strengthening our culture of compliance at Florida State University,” athletic director Michael Alford said in a statement. “We take all compliance matters very seriously, and our full cooperation with the NCAA on this case is a clear example of that commitment. We remain committed to compliance with all NCAA rules including disassociation of the booster and the collective.”

Thursday’s announcement comes at a pivotal time for FSU. Norvell is expected to be a candidate for the open Alabama job. The Seminoles are also in a legal battle with the ACC over a way to pursue an exit from the conference.

