FSU football running back Lawrance Toafili seized the moment as ACC Championship MVP

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Going up against a Louisville team in the ACC Championship game that excelled in stopping its opponents' ability to run the ball, Florida State football threw a different trick with something and someone different Saturday.

The Seminoles' 16-6 win over the Cardinals for the program's first ACC Championship since 2014 wasn't an offensive showcase but had FSU lean on the wildcat formation and running back Lawrance Toafili to generate its offense.

The formation is one where the ball is snapped not to the quarterback, but directly to a player of another position lined up at quarterback.

FSU ran the formation at least six times throughout the night and Toafili answered the call at least four times. He finished the game with 118 yards rushing on 10 attempts and scored the game's only touchdown of the night.

His role in the wildcat formation set up two scores, one field goal and the lone touchdown of the game.

Toafili was given the John D. Swofford Award as the ACC Championship game Most Valuable Player.

"It was the spark we needed"

The touchdown was jump-started by a 73-yard rush by Toafili, the second-longest play in ACC Championship game history.

The Seminoles had been practicing running the wildcat all week in practice and FSU head coach Mike Norvell said Toafili was their guy.

"We felt we if we could gain a little bit of an advantage if we were able to implement a little bit of wildcat into it," Norvell said. "We really put it in late in the week, and it was something that these guys, they did a wonderful job of being able to adapt to it."

"LT had an unbelievable game. The big run, the touchdown, it was a spark we needed."

Toafili's 73-yard rush deep into Louisville's zone was one of the game-changing plays of the night. It was the spark FSU needed on offense and what it had been looking for all night. In a game where the Seminoles struggled to find their grounding, Toafili was a rock from start to finish.

"I was just trying to be ready for my moment, trying to make it happen if it needed to be done," Toafili said. 'On that play, it actually just opened up. It was a perfect block by the lineman and running back in the backfield. He blocked for me, too, so it was really just me running, so definitely grateful for them."

"You did it fast and I liked it," Norvell said.

The running back room has faced adversity all season. After a 22-yard rushing performance from the Seminoles against Clemson in September there were questions about how deep the room was beyond Trey Benson.

Against Louisville, on the biggest stage of the season, Toafili showed out.

"All of us together, we're just pushing each other," Toafili said. "We feed off each other's energy. We're really just playing our part. Like Coach [Alex] Atkins says, we're on fries. We're doing our part. We had a big part today so we had a big role. We had to step up to the plate."

Win and you're in?

Florida State athletic director Michael Alford celebrates the SeminolesÕ victory. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Louisville Cardinals 16-6 to claim the ACC Championship title in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Following the historic win, FSU sits and awaits its fate at noon on Sunday. The College Football Playoff committee will announce its final rankings and determine which teams will qualify for the four-team semifinal.

FSU is one of three teams still undefeated (Michigan, Washington and FSU).

The Seminoles believe that they are a team that time and time has proved that they are worthy of the opportunity. Norvell has been passive when it comes to talking about CFP rankings but did not hold back following Saturday's game.

"We just beat a top-15 team with a true freshman quarterback," Norvell said. "Like that doesn't matter. I don't care perspective what people think. We win. We win. You know what, if we get the opportunity to go play in the national semifinal, it's going to be a challenge."

"I believe in this team. I believe in what they can do. I believe in who they are. You know what, they showed up every single week and done it."

When Toafili was asked if FSU deserved the chance to play in the College Football Playoff, he kept it short and sweet.

"Honestly, I feel like we go out there and work every day. We play for each other," Toafili said. "We are a close-knit team. I feel like we haven't lost a game yet, so we're proving our point and showing what we can do. That's how I feel, honestly."

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football's Lawrance Toafili embraced role in wildcat formation to earn MVP honors