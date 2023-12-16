As FSU football returns to Orange Bowl practices, a look at upcoming week, transfer portal

Florida State football returns to the practice field, bringing some normalcy to the program following a snub from the College Football Playoff Committee.

The No. 5 Seminoles (13-0) are ready to put aside the snub with a practice on Tuesday to prepare for the matchup against No. 6 Georgia (12-1) in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The matchup will pit the first two teams out of the 4-team playoff against one another.

The Seminoles have won 19 straight dating back to last season and are coming off an ACC Championship victory over Louisville.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are fresh off their first loss in three years, dropping a close one to Alabama, the 1-loss team that was picked over FSU. Georgia has won 29 of its last 30 games.

The Seminoles will practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with the media able to observe Tuesday and Thursday practices. Tuesday's practice starts at 10:05 a.m. and Thursday's at 9:05 a.m.

Head coach Mike Norvell and student-athlete availability will happen following the Tuesday practice, while Norvell is scheduled to speak following Thursday's practice.

FSU is scheduled to arrive in Miami next Monday, on Christmas.

Transfer Portal update

The Seminoles have hosted transfer players on official visits, including quarterbacks Cam Ward (Washington State) and DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State), as well as FSU legacy and edge player Marvin Jones Jr. (Georgia), but had yet to get a commitment from a player as of Friday evening.

Meanwhile, FSU has seen 15 players officially enter the transfer portal. The biggest surprises have been linebacker DJ Lundy and running back Rodney Hill.

Edge Patrick Payton announced his intention to enter the portal but never appeared in the portal. He's expected to stay.

Defensive linemen Malcolm Ray and Ayobami Tifase, as well as offensive linemen Bless Harris, Daughtry Richardson, Qae'shon Sapp and Thomas Shrader, are also in the portal. As are kicker Tyler Keltner, quarterback AJ Duffy, linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner and tight ends Markeston Douglas and Preston Daniel.

Wide receiver Winston Wright has been in the portal since October.

NFL Draft declarations and opt-outs

Just two players have officially announced their intentions to enter the NFL Draft so far, as of Friday evening:

Wide receiver Johnny Wilson and cornerback Jarrian Jones.

Wilson has opted out of the Orange Bowl, while Jones has said he plans to play.

Several more declarations and more opt-outs are expected in the coming days.

Quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson, wide receiver Keon Coleman, tight end Jaheim Bell, defensive end Jared Verse and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett are others who could enter their names.

HOW TO WATCH ORANGE BOWL

Who: No. 5 FSU (13-0) vs. No. 6 Georgia (12-1)

When/where: 4 p.m., Saturday, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

TV/Radio: ESPN/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports), Instagram (tlhnolesports) and YouTube channel (NoleSportsTD).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Transfer portal, NFL choices: FSU football returns to Orange Bowl practice