FSU football to retire Jameis Winston’s Seminoles jersey Saturday

Florida State football will be retiring the jersey of Heisman Trophy winner and former Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston this weekend, the Seminoles announced Wednesday.

The recognition for Winston will happen after the first quarter of Saturday’s home finale against North Alabama as part of a weekend that’s celebrating the 2013 national championship team.

“The retirement of Jameis’ jersey will certainly be a great event on our campus,” athletic director Michael Alford said in a statement. “He had a huge impact on Florida State football, and his place as one of our all-time greats is unquestioned. I know we all look forward to seeing his No. 5 becoming a permanent part of Doak Campbell Stadium.”

Winston won the Heisman in 2013 during the most prolific season ever by a freshman quarterback — one that led FSU to a perfect season and the program’s third national championship. In two years as a starter, Winston passed for 7,964 yards and 65 touchdowns with an ACC-record passing efficiency of 163.28. FSU went 26-1 in his starts with the lone loss coming against Oregon in the 2014 College Football Playoff semifinal.

Winston was then drafted No. 1 overall by the Bucs, where he started 70 games over five seasons. In his final year, he led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards while also setting an NFL record by having seven interceptions returned for a touchdown. He’s in his fourth season with the Saints.

His FSU career was clouded by multiple off-field issues — most notably a rape accusation that became public in 2013. He was not charged criminally, was found not responsible for breaking any school conduct policies and settled a civil lawsuit against him.

He’ll become the 11th FSU player to have his number or jersey retired. The others are: Fred Biletnikoff, Ron Sellers, Ron Simmons, Deion Sanders, Charlie Ward, Warrick Dunn, Chris Weinke, Derrick Brooks, Terrell Buckley and Marvin Jones.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.