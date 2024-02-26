FSU football releases coach Mike Norvell’s contract, salary

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell received a $2.5 million raise for this season, according to a copy of his latest contract.

Norvell’s base salary for the year is $10 million under a deal signed earlier this month and obtained Monday by the Tampa Bay Times through a public-records request. That’s up from the $7.5 million he was going to make before the latest amendment.

Last year, only five coaches in the country were due a higher salary, according to USA Today’s database; two of them (Michigan State’s Mel Tucker and Alabama’s Nick Saban) are gone.

Saban’s departure likely had a role in Norvell’s raise. Norvell was viewed as a potential replacement for Saban after he retired from ‘Bama last month, especially as the Crimson Tide’s candidate pool began to shrink. Within two days of Saban’s departure, Norvell and the Seminoles announced they had agreed to terms on a new deal to keep working together in Tallahassee.

Norvell’s base compensation rises to $10.15 million next year. The deal calls for $150,000 annual increases, maxing out at $11.05 million in 2031.

The cost for Norvell to leave for another job also rose with the new contract. If he leaves this year, he will owe FSU $6 million; that’s up from $4 million in the deal’s last amendment. That figure falls to $4 million next year.

Norvell is 31-17 in his four seasons at FSU, including 23-4 over the last two. He led the ’Noles to a 13-0 start last fall and the program’s first ACC championship since 2014.

