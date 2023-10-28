FSU football receivers Johnny Wilson, Hykeem Williams and Destyn Hill out vs. Wake Forest

WINSTOM-SALEM, N.C. - Florida State football starting wide receiver Johnny Wilson is likely not available for Saturday's game against Wake Forest at Allegacy Stadium.

Wilson was not observed pregame but star wideout Keon Coleman was wearing a Wilson T-shirt pregame while warming up.

The No. 4 Seminoles (7-0, 5-0 ACC) and Demon Deacons (4-3, 1-3) are scheduled to face off at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. at noon Saturday. (Broadcast: ABC).

Freshmen Hykeem Williams, who is listed as one of the backups to Wilson on the two-deep depth chart, was also not observed pregame and looks to be out. Destyn Hill, who missed last week's game against Duke, was also not observed in pregame warmups.

Wilson's absence comes after he suffered an undisclosed injury in the third quarter of FSU's game against Duke last weekend. Wilson had missed a game against Syracuse and returned against the Blue Devils following an injury against Wilson's absence Virginia Tech.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell gave an update on Wilson's status during his weekly Monday press conference and said that his status was something the team was going to monitor throughout the week.

"We'll see," Norvell said. "I can tell you Johnny was in a really good place yesterday coming out of the game."

Wilson's absence is a substantial one for the Seminoles as one of their top producers. In six games, he has 25 receptions for 415 yards and two touchdowns.

Wilson was still listed on FSU's weekly depth chart as one of three starting receivers.

Kentron Poitier started in place of Wilson two weeks ago and then again in the place of slot receiver Destyn Hill last week. He is expected to make his third straight start.

Poitier returned from his own injury against Virginia Tech, which was his first action since the LSU season opener. He has yet to record an offensive stat this season.

He earned Spring MVP honors from the Democrat staff following a strong Spring Showcase and successful spring camp.

