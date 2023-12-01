FSU football quarterback Tate Rodemaker's status in doubt for ACC Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Internet rumor mill was churning late Thursday evening and Friday morning about the status of Florida State football quarterback Tate Rodemaker for the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship.

Rodemaker's status for the game is in doubt, per multiple reports and confirmed by the Democrat.

"We are working through the process with Tate and we'll see what that means for [Saturday]," an FSU spokesperson told the Democrat.

He will be a game-day decision.

"Coming out of the game last week, Tate obviously took the big hit there in the fourth quarter. He went over and was able to through all of our sideline evaluations and was able to pass that to be able to go back into in the game for the for the last play that he that that we had there offensively," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said of Rodemaker's status at his press conference Friday.

"He came in Sunday, he had a few symptoms of things. We started our process then and worked through it over the course of the week.

"He has been able to practice throughout the week and in limited spots. That's going to be something that goes up to game day. We'll continue on with our evaluation and see where it goes from there."

The redshirt junior - who is filling in for the injured starter Jordan Travis - was sandwiched on a hit by a pair of Florida defenders last week in the fourth quarter. He left for three plays and quickly returned and the Seminoles scored on the next play.

Gators' cornerback Jaydon Hill was ejected for targeting on the play and Rodemaker was down on the field for a couple of minutes before being helped up and went straight to the injury tent.

No potential injury was ever disclosed, while Rodemaker did return to the game and talked to the media postgame.

"We are anticipating seeing Tate. We prepared for him," Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm said in his Friday press conference.

Freshman Brock Glenn would be FSU starting quarterback if Rodemaker is out

The No. 4 Seminoles (12-0, 8-0) take on No. 14 Louisville (10-2, 7-1) at 8 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.

FSU is seeking its first ACC Championship since 2014 and its first berth in the College Football Playoff since the same season.

Freshman Brock Glenn would be the starter in case of Rodemaker missing the game. AJ Duffy is the other scholarship quarterback on the roster.

"We've allowed for those guys to be able to get work. Tate has got some work individual and some in team," Norvell said of the practice time for his QBs.

"Brock has got the bulk of it especially as we've gone through more than live situations that we've implemented. But Tate has been there. He's been in all the meetings. He's like I said he's gotten some work out there in practice. And then AJ Duffy has also gotten some reps with different units. So, the game plan doesn't have to change a whole lot."

HOW TO WATCH ACC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Who: No. 4 FSU (12-0, 8-0 ACC) vs. No. 15 Louisville (10-2, 7-1)

When/where: 8 p.m., Saturday, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com

