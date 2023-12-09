FSU football quarterback Jordan Travis finishes 5th in Heisman Trophy voting

After suffering a season-ending left leg injury against North Alabama and being cited as one of the reasons why Florida State didn't make the College Football Playoff, quarterback Jordan Travis finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting.

The winner of the Heisman Trophy will be announced on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. on ESPN, but the committee revealed the players that finished in spots five through 10 in voting. The top four players are finalists and are invited to New York for the trophy ceremony.

Travis finished in fifth, one spot ahead of Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. He was one position away from being considered a Heisman Trophy finalist. The finalists for the award or Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The fifth through 10th spots in the 2023 Heisman balloting were released tonight on The Top 10 Heisman Trophy Reveal Show Presented by @NissanUSA that aired live on @ESPN. #HeismanTrophy #MoreThanATrophy pic.twitter.com/QlFZkSAn7H — The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) December 9, 2023

FSU's redshirt senior led the charge in the Seminoles' return to the top of the college football world. Travis played in 11 games this season, completing 207-of-324 passes for 2,756 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also rushed for 176 yards on 73 carries and seven touchdowns.

Travis posted on X, formerly Twitter, following the announcement, simply posting the pinching hand emoji.

🤏🏾 — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) December 9, 2023

Travis wielded FSU to a 12-0 record before suffering his season-ending injury, including wins over then-No. 5 LSU, No. 16 Duke and the Seminoles' first win over Clemson in Death Valley in 10 years.

FSU defeated Heisman Finalist Daniels in the first game of the season, limiting him to one passing touchdown and an interception.

His efforts while he was healthy set up FSU for a perfect regular season, defeating Florida in Gainesville 24-15, and the Seminoles' first ACC Championship since 2014, defeating Louisville, 16-6.

Travis narrowly left out of the Heisman final four is another snub of many for the program. FSU fell short of College Football Playoff qualification, ranked No. 5 behind one-loss Alabama (No. 4) and Texas (No. 3).

FSU is one of three undefeated teams left in the country and became the first undefeated Power 5 team to be left out of the College Football Playoff. The Seminoles will face fellow CFP outlier, No. 6 Georgia, on Dec. 30 in the Orange Bowl in Miami.

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football's Jordan Travis narrowly misses Heisman Trophy finalist contention