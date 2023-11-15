FSU football puts up billboards near ESPN HQ promoting Jordan Travis for Heisman Trophy

The Jordan Travis Heisman Trophy campaign has shifted to another gear.

The Florida State quarterback has led one of the most dynamic offenses in college football this season. At 10-0, FSU is up to No. 4 in the country and looking to make the Seminoles' first College Football Playoff since the first-ever playoff in 2015.

Travis has terrified opposing defenses with his arm and legs, but he has plenty of competition for the Heisman, college football's most prestigious award. So how can FSU help the redshirt senior from West Palm Beach stand out from the likes of Caleb Williams, Bo Nix, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Penix?

Well, putting up a billboard in Bristol, Connecticut, the home of ESPN, seems like a good start.

FSU football posted photos of the billboard on its social media accounts Wednesday afternoon. The post shows a billboard stamped with #HeirJordan looming over an overpass that has a "Welcome to Bristol" sign. The billboard features a collage of Travis alongside Florida State's previous Heisman Trophy winners: Jameis Winston, Chris Weinke and Charlie Ward.

The posts read: "Our first Heir Jordan billboards, highlighting FSU’s previous Heisman Trophy winners alongside Jordan Travis, are up near ESPN’s Bristol headquarters." They contain a link to JTravForHeisman.com, which further states Travis' case for the Heisman Trophy.

FSU's College Football Playoff rankings: How I would rank Georgia, FSU, Ohio State, Washington, Michigan in CFP Rankings | Kassim

Travis is also a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award, which goes to the nation's top collegiate quarterback.

Jordan Travis stats

Jordan Travis has thrown for 2,734 yards and 20 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He has completed 64.1% of his passes. Travis also has rushed for 160 yards and seven TDs.

Here's where Travis ranks among NCAA Division 1 leaders:

Passing yards (2,375): 17th

Passing yards per game (273.5): 19th

Passing touchdowns (20): T-23rd

Passer rating (155.23): 23rd

Completion percentage (64.1%): 41st

Total yards per game (289.5): 21st

Points responsible for (162): T-15th

Jordan Travis Heisman odds

The FSU quarterback faces steep competition for the Heisman Trophy. According to USA TODAY Betting, Travis has just a 1.64% chance of winning the Heisman as of Nov. 15.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is the leader with a 47.62% chance. Here's a look at the odds as of Nov. 15:

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Jordan Travis for Heisman Trophy billboards go up near ESPN in Bristol