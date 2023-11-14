FSU football punter Alex Mastromanno's success not going unrecognized by teammates

Florida State football punter Alex Mastromanno is having a booming impact this season.

He's averaging 47 yards and pushing 2,000 yards on the year on 42 punts, the fourth-lowest count out of all the top 10 punters nationally. His overall stat line ranks eighth nationally.

Mastromanno and the No. 4 Seminoles (10-0, 8-0 ACC) take on North Alabama ((3-7, 1-5 UAC) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium, with the game broadcast on The CW Network.

Winning the punting battle

Mastromanno continued to flex his punting strengths in FSU's 27-20 win over Miami on Saturday, averaging 49 yards per punt, dropping five inside Miami's 20-yard line and four went for over 50 yards. One of his attempts backed him deep inside FSU's own end zone, and he still managed to clear.

So when it came time to pick which players would smash the victory rock after the game, it was an easy choice for his teammates to hand the safety goggles and sledgehammer to him.

"I think Alex did a tremendous job. He was certainly a critical factor in us winning that game," special teams coordinator John Papuchis said. "Our ability to control field position, his ability to pin them deep and create bad field position started early in the game and he kept it up throughout the course of the game."

"He really negated their opportunity to return any kicks, except for the one that we were backed up in the end zone. I thought he did a tremendous job. I think the great thing about him, the cool thing is that his teammates all recognize it, too."

It was a punting showdown Saturday as Miami punter Dylan Joyce booted for an identical 343 yards, averaging 49 yards as well and recording three punts for over 50 yards. He also had a long of 60 yards on the night.

An Aussie punter like Mastromanno, Papuchis credited him as a weapon for Miami in the game.

"In terms of their punter, he's a roll punter, an Aussie kid who does have a really good ability to control the ball," Papuchis said. "I think statistically going into the game, about 33% cross-kick which means roll to your right and kick it back across the field. The other two-thirds were more traditional roll punts..."

"Obviously, we had the one muff that we'd like to have back, but trying to get to all the balls that he could, he's a good player for that and a weapon."

Specialists success

Florida State Seminoles place kicker Ryan Fitzgerald (88) kicks for the extra point. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Outside of Mastromanno, FSU has had much success from its specialists. Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is 13-of-14 this season in field goals, with his lone miss coming in the ninth week of the season at Wake Forest. He also has a season-long of 48 yards twice.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell said one of the players that the team honored last week against Pittsburgh was long snapper James Rosenberry Jr., a player who got recognition for not being talked about too much.

"James Rosenberry, somebody I want to shout out," Norvell said after the Miami game. "Obviously he's been outstanding in his operation with his snaps. Last week he was a player of the week for us in special teams because nobody talks about him."

"I'm glad nobody talks about him. You don't want people to talk about your long snapper, but he does an outstanding job as well."

