FSU football preparing for unique defense, another mobile quarterback against Syracuse

Florida State football has dominated its all-time rivalry against Syracuse, only losing twice to the Orange, but that doesn't mean it hasn't been challenged.

Despite being ranked as the No. 4 team in the country, 38 seeds ahead of Syracuse according to CBS Sports, the Seminoles (5-0, 3-0 ACC) are expecting a unique defensive approach from the Orange (4-2, 0-2) they have not seen this season. The teams square off at noon at Doak Campbell Stadium. (Broadcast: ABC).

FSU head coach Mike Norvell is also aware that Syracuse is one of the top sacking teams in the country.

"All in all, I think our offensive line has done a great job throughout the course of the season in being able to protect Jordan [Travis] and to work to get him time," Norvell said.

"But the other day, we had a few times that we had pressure on him, and you know, it's opportunities for us to see, to learn and one of them was just a pure bust in communication of assignment. "We can't have those in those situations."

The Orange hasn't just had success in taking down the opposing quarterback but hits with an impact. Syracuse is tied for 12th nationally in team tackles for loss, recording 47 tackles for 202 yards loss by opponents and is averaging 7.8 tackles for loss per game.

On the flip side, FSU is averaging 3.40 tackles for loss per game and ranks fifth nationally. The Seminoles know how to keep the ball moving forward, but at the same time, Syracuse knows how to back things up

"They’re top 10 in the country and tackle for loss because they can confer so many twists and different pressures and keep you on your edge," offensive coordinator Alex Atkins said. "They want to dictate to you what they want you to do and we've got to find that balance of not putting our guys in a bad situation, but also not taking ourselves for what we do well."

On offense, Syracuse is headed by another mobile quarterback in senior Garrett Shrader. Throughout his three years in upstate New York, he's been an anchor in the Orange's success.

He is second in rushing yards (368 yards) and has already eclipsed 1,200 passing yards, a stat line Travis has not passed yet.

Shrader isn't a player that FSU hasn't seen before, as it has defeated him twice in his career, but know how much of a threat he can be. Mobile quarterbacks have also been something that has stung the Seminoles this season, as seen in Boston Collge's Thomas Castellanos and LSU's Jayden Daniels'.

"The last three years, we played Syracuse," defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said. "We know Shrader really well. He’s an ultra-competitor. Obviously, big body. Really good athlete. Has played a lot of good football in our league now for multiple years."

"Definitely a team we’re familiar with. I know their offensive coordinator moved on last year but the guy that’s calling players now and coach (Dino) Babers is probably very involved. So there’s a lot of similarities."

3 keys to the game

1. Don't let a mobile quarterback dictate the game

We've seen this movie before with LSU and Boston College. FSU comes into the game as a favorite but struggles to pull away due to a mobile quarterback. The Seminoles were able to figure out Daniels, but nearly let Castellanos rush the Eagles to victory.

Shrader is going to be more of the same, maybe even better. The difference is the Seminoles have seen Shrader before and know what he's capable of. However, this is a veteran quarterback who favors the ground but has no issue passing the ball either.

FSU's linebackers and defensive ends have shown they can move fast and hit hard. Still aiming for that complete game, they'll need to eliminate Shrader as a threat early and stay on him like glue. This is not a guy you want going off.

2. The offensive line needs to stand tall

Syracuse is 19th in the nation in team sacks with 18 on the year with a loss of 112 yards. FSU ranks 38th with 13 on the year and a loss of 97 yards. The Seminoles are also allowing 1.20 sacks per game and have seen their QB taken down 31 times, which ties for 27th in the nation.

FSU has only faced one other team this season that has out-sacked them: Southern Miss (17 sacks). The Seminoles' offensive line has not faced a threat like the Orange this season and need to lock in to protect the backfield.

Travis suffered a left arm injury against Boston College and was a little banged up in the next game against Clemson. He should be in full health, but FSU really doesn't want to risk its quarterback getting injured again, or even worse, being out for the rest of the season.

3. Play all four quarters

It feels like a broken record saying this again, but FSU has not played its best game yet, or a complete one. It played its best quarter of the season against Virginia Tech in the first but nearly gave the game away in the second and third quarters.

Luckily Trey Benson's 200-yard rushing performance stunned any comeback the Hokies had, but again, the Seminoles failed to play all four quarters.

We've seen this all season as LSU had the edge in the first half, Southern Miss was only down by two touchdowns at the end of the first quarter, Boston College nearly won in the second half and Clemson led in the first half.

If FSU wants to move up in the ranking and continue to cement itself as a national championship contender, it will need to put on a dominant performance. Doing that against a middle-of-the-pack Syracuse squad could do wonders for them.

Syracuse players to watch

Offense: Garrett Shrader, Sr., QB

The Seminoles have struggled against mobile quarterbacks this season. LSU's Daniels was a pain for FSU in the first half of the season opener and Boston College's Castellanos nearly pulled off the monster upset. With that track record, FSU will need to prepare for what Shrader will bring.

In six games he's rushed for 368 yards and six touchdowns, which is the second-best rushing stat line for the Orange this season. He's also had no problem passing the ball, completing 102 of 158 passes for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns. But he has been picked off five times.

During his three years at Syracuse, he's been an anchor to its success and he's looking to cap off his college career with a big-time upset. He will be the biggest threat to FSU.

Defense: Marlowe Wax, Jr., LB

In just six games, Wax has proven that he can hit hard and make big-time plays. He's hit hard and is constantly forcing his opponents to cough up the ball. Wax owns a team-leading 45 tackles, 29 solo, and 5.5 for loss of yardage.

He's recorded two sacks for a loss of 17 yards, one interception, two pass breakups, two quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles. Wax had a season-high 11 tackles in the Orange's 35-20 win at Purdue, which was boosted by a sack and an interception.

Wax is a part of a Syracuse defense unit that has had no problem taking down opposing quarterbacks.

History

FSU has dominated the all-time rivalry with Syracuse, holding a 13-2 win advantage since 1966. The Seminoles have also won the last three meetings dating back to 2019. Their last meeting was last season in a blowout 38-3 victory for the Seminoles in New York.

Its 2021 meeting has some significance as well. FSU welcomed the Orange to Doak Campbell sitting at 0-4, and Norvell on the hot seat. The close 33-30 FSU win snapped the losing skid and started a new chapter for the program.

Since that win, FSU has gone 20-6.

Syracuse's last win over the Seminoles was in 2018 a 30-7 win. That was also the Orange's largest margin of victory ever over FSU. The Seminoles' largest win came in 2013, downing Syracuse 59-3.

FSU's longest win streak over the Orange was an impressive 39 years from 1978 to 2017, where it won 10 games.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 4 FSU (5-0, 3-0 ACC) vs. Syracuse (4-2, 0-2)

When/where: Saturday, noon; Doak Campbell Stadium

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football gearing up for Syracuse defense that 'keeps you on your edge'