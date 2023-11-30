FSU football predictions: Can Seminoles beat Louisville, make playoffs? Experts make picks

The Florida State Seminoles have one last step before they can punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff. Now at No. 4 in the CFP rankings, a win over Louisville in the ACC Championship Game will likely mean they're into either the Rose Bowl or the Sugar Bowl.

FSU is 12-0 (8-0 in ACC) after holding off rival Florida 24-15 in Gainesville. Quarterback Tate Rodemaker struggled in his first start since Jordan Travis' season-ending ankle injury, going 12 of 25 for 134 yards. Trey Benson carried the day with 95 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Even if receivers Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman can't be unleashed like they would with Travis under center, FSU still has the No. 11 defense in the nation to fall back on with pass rusher Jared Verse and linebacker Kalen DeLoach.

The No. 14 Cardinals (10-2, 7-1) are coming off a stunning 38-31 loss to rival Kentucky. Quarterback Jack Plummer has thrown for 2,956 yards (second in the ACC) and 21 touchdowns (third) with 11 interceptions (fourth). Coach Jeff Brohm's offense also features running back Jawhar Jordan (1,076 yards, second in the ACC) and receiver Jamari Thrash (801, fifth).

Can FSU stay undefeated and clinch their first playoff berth since the inaugural CFP? Here's a look at what college football experts predict will happen:

"This is a brutally difficult game to pick. Tate Rodemaker did not look good last week filling in for Jordan Travis. The Seminoles are going to have to lean on their run game, and that’s difficult to do against a Cardinals rushing defense that ranks 15th nationally in yards allowed per play. That means FSU’s defense, which has had some squirrely moments, will have to play lights out. That unit is capable of it at 15th nationally in yards allowed per play. But it’s still asking a lot. Still, I’ll go with the Seminoles here. They’ve found a way to win games every week. They do so one more time."

"Louisville lost a heart-breaker against rival Kentucky last week, but there is an opportunity for Jeff Brohm to open the door for some last-minute chaos in the CFP race. FSU quarterback Tate Rodamaker is on the spot here. He has a 52% completion percentage the last two weeks – but he has not thrown interceptions. In fact, the Seminoles have just five turnovers all season. If that happens, then the ACC’s top-ranked scoring defense will do the rest. The rest of the contenders might not like it, but Florida State is going to the CFP."

"Everyone wants to push eject on FSU after it struggled on offense against Florida in the first game without Jordan Travis. Don’t forget the Noles still boast a top-15 defense and a whole lot of talent. Jeff Brohm has done a tremendous job getting the Cardinals to 10 wins, but Mike Norvell’s team has come too far to fold now."

"There's going to be an upset somewhere during conference championship weekend and our goal is to pick where it happens. This line, for me, is too scary to pick the Seminoles. And since Louisville is coming off of a disappointing performance against Kentucky, this one's probably closer to a pick 'em than an actual favored team. This would truly mark an incredible job by Jeff Brohm if he's able to win a conference title in his first season."

Reed Wallach, BetSided: FSU covers the spread

"Florida State deserves credit for rallying from down double digits to knock off Florida. While Louisville has proven to be a far better team than the Gators, I believe we are going to see a better Seminoles team on Saturday with another week of prep for the backup quarterback (Tate) Rodemaker."

James Parks, College Football HQ: FSU wins

"The Seminoles' production at quarterback is a legitimate concern since Tate Rodemaker stepped in for the injured Jordan Travis. But what they may lack throwing the ball, they make up for in total defensive production and rushing the football, chiefly behind Trey Benson, whose three scores helped win the Florida game last week. Louisville is 9-1 when it runs for 100 yards, and Isaac Guerendo, who has been getting more attention as Jawhar Jordan rehabs a hamstring injury, has averaged 96.8 yards per game over the last month."

The Athletic staff: FSU covers

Dan Santaromita, Austin Mock, Chris Vannini and Ari Wasserman all picked the Seminoles.

"Louisville has a better shot than expected a few weeks ago at its upset bid, going up against a Jordan Travis-less Seminoles offense. FSU will likely lean even more on its strong defensive unit as the offense enters its second full week without its QB1. The Seminoles trailed 12-0 at Florida last week before Tate Rodemaker and the FSU offense started to get things in gear. Running back Trey Benson found the end zone three times in that comeback win. The production has to come from somewhere if FSU wants back in the CFP for the first time since Jameis Winston led the offense."

FSU vs. Louisville betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, November 30.

Spread: FSU (-2.5)

Over/under: 47.5 points

Moneyline: Louisville +115, FSU -135

How can I watch FSU football vs. Louisville in ACC Championship Game?

The ACC Championship Game between Florida State and Louisville can be seen on ABC. Joe Tessitore will be the play-by-play announcer with Jesse Palmer as analyst and Katie George as sideline reporter.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

FSU football schedule

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. LSU (in Orlando): W 45-24 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Southern Miss: W 66-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Boston College*: W 31-29 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Clemson*: W 31-24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Virginia Tech*: W 39-17 Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse*: W 41-3 Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Duke*: W 38-20 Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wake Forest*: W 41-16 Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pitt*: W 24-7 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Miami*: W 27-20 Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. North Alabama: W 58-13 Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida: W 24-15 Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC Championship Game

Louisville football schedule

Date Opponent Friday, Sept. 1 at Georgia Tech*: W 39-34 Thursday, Sept. 7 vs. Murray State: W 56-0 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Indiana: W 21-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Boston College*: W 56-28 Friday, Sept. 29 at NC State*: W 13-10 Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Notre Dame: W 33-20 Saturday, Oct. 14 at Pitt*: L 38-21 Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Duke*: W 23-0 Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Virginia Tech*: W 34-3 Thursday, Nov. 9 vs. Virginia: W 31-24 Saturday, Nov. 18 at Miami*: W 38-31 Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Kentucky: L 38-31 Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC Championship Game

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: FSU vs Louisville predictions: Football experts pick ACC championship