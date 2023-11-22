FSU football predictions: Experts pick Florida game without Jordan Travis, Graham Mertz

This isn't quite the quarterback matchup we were expecting with Florida State football vs. the rival Florida Gators.

Both teams lost their starting quarterbacks in last week's games. FSU lost Heisman Trophy hopeful Jordan Travis on a gruesome ankle injury early in the Seminoles' 58-13 win over North Alabama, while Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz broke his collarbone in the third quarter of Florida's 33-31 loss to Missouri.

That leaves redshirt junior Tate Rodemaker to start for No. 4 FSU (11-0) as it continues to state its case for the College Football Playoff. Rodemaker went 13 of 23 for 217 yards and two touchdowns last week, one score to star receiver Keon Coleman and one to running back Caziah Holmes.

He'll be matched against Max Brown for UF (5-6) as the Gators make one last push for bowl eligibility. The freshman went 4 of 5 for 56 yards and ran for 42 more in relief of Mertz.

Can FSU fend off its in-state rival and work its way back into the CFP? Here's a look at what college football experts predict will happen:

"This game will look much different than we thought it would a week ago as both Florida State QB Jordan Travis and Florida QB Graham Mertz will miss this game due to injury. I’d expect both teams to rely heavily on the run. The problem for Florida is it ranks 123rd nationally in yards allowed per rush. The Gators also make too many special teams mistakes and rank 100th nationally in turnover margin. Florida State ranks seventh in that category. It’s possible the Gators pull the upset. They’re talented enough to do so. But I’m not willing to pick it."

"It's a rivalry game that likely will be a backup quarterback battle. Jordan Travis (ankle) is out, and Tate Rodemaker will try to keep the Seminoles in the playoff hunt. Max Brown is on the spot for the Gators. The last two meetings have been one-score games, and this one should be no exception. Florida State squeaks out an ugly win at The Swamp."

"FSU is where Florida is trying to get in terms of personnel even without Jordan Travis. I will say that if Graham Mertz were healthy and Travis out, I might lean toward picking the Gators. But FSU will have a week to see what Max Brown looks like and will attack him relentlessly."

Pete Fiutak, College Football Network: FSU wins

"Either this is when FSU overcomes the loss of its star, or it’s when Florida effectively ends the playoff dream - maybe. (FSU as 12-1 as the ACC Champion could still get in, but there would be lots of traffic to get through.)

"Can the Gator defense play like it did against Tennessee, when it had its best all-around performance of the season - considering the circumstances? Yes, but Florida State will rally."

"This line is the one that really stuck out to me this week. You've got one team playing for a final four spot with two more wins and another just trying to cling to a salvageable campaign and get to bowl season. This one's huge for Billy Napier, especially since the game's at home and FSU comes in without Travis. It's the battle of the backups in Gainesville and I'm starting to lean underdog outright. What does Florida have left in the tank? Enough to cover."

Jovan Alford, BetSided: FSU covers

"Florida State has the better defense in this matchup, and the Gators are 0-3 ATS in non-conference games this season. Even without (Jordan) Travis, the Seminoles should overwhelm the Gators with their offensive talent and cover the spread."

"Unless the defense refuses to show up again and the Gators fall behind fast, I’m expecting simple play calling to let QB Max Brown get into some kind of rhythm while relying on the legs of (Montrell) Johnson and (Trevor) Etienne.

"Take the under on Saturday folks and, to have a little fun and hope this week, I’m taking the Gators to edge out the Noles."

College Football Power Index prediction model, SI.com: FSU wins by 14.4 points

"The simulations favor the Seminoles to win the game, coming out ahead in 81.4 percent of the projections, or 16,280 predictions."

FSU vs. Florida betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, November 21.

Spread: FSU (-6.5)

Over/under: 50.5 points

Moneyline: FSU -275, Florida +225

How can I watch FSU vs. UF football?

The Florida State vs. Florida football game will start at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 25 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

Florida State vs. Florida can be seen on ESPN. Chris Fowler will be the play-by-play announcer with Kirk Herbstreit as analyst and Holly Rowe as sideline reporter.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

FSU schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. LSU (in Orlando): W 45-24 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Southern Miss: W 66-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Boston College*: W 31-29 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Clemson*: W 31-24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Virginia Tech*: W 39-17 Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse*: W 41-3 Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Duke*: W 38-20 Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wake Forest*: W 41-16 Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pitt*: W 24-7 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Miami*: W 27-20 Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. North Alabama: W 58-13 Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC Championship Game

Florida football schedule

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug, 31 at Utah: L 24-11 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. McNeese State: W 49-7 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Tennessee*: W 29-16 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Charlotte: W 22-7 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Kentucky*: L 33-14 Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Vanderbilt*: W 38-14 Saturday, Oct. 14 at South Carolina*: W 41-39 Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Georgia* (in Jacksonville): L 43-20 Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Arkansas*: L 39-36 (OT) Saturday, Nov. 11 at LSU*: L 52-35 Saturday, Nov. 18 at Missouri*: L 33-31 Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Florida State

