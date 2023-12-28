FSU football predictions: Does anyone give Seminoles a chance vs. Georgia in Orange Bowl?

Can the Florida State football team put aside their disappointment in missing the College Football Playoff to close out an undefeated season against the two-time reigning national champions?

FSU is a significant underdog in their Orange Bowl showdown against Georgia, and understandably so. The Seminoles thought they wrapped up a spot in the CFP when they beat Louisville 16-6 in the ACC Championship Game to improve to 13-0, but the committee snubbed them after seeing what the offense looked like without quarterback Jordan Travis.

Now coach Mike Norvell has seen more than two dozen players opt out of the bowl game. Third-string quarterback Brock Glenn, who went 8 of 21 for 55 yards in the ACC title game, will be under center in the Orange Bowl after Tate Rodemaker entered the transfer portal, and he'll be without running back Trey Benson, receivers Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman, and tight end Jaheim Bell, among others.

Meanwhile, UGA (12-1) will be fielding most of the same players who were on the field for their loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. One noted exception is star tight end Brock Bowers, who is dealing with an ankle injury and who didn't fly with the team to Miami Gardens. But coach Kirby Smart will still have quarterback Carson Beck, who was sixth in the country with 3,738 passing yards and a 72.4 completion percentage, as well as another top-10 defense that allowed just over 295 yards per game.

Here's a look at what college football experts predict will happen:

"I suppose FSU could just roll over after being snubbed by the CFB Playoff committee and a litany of opt-outs, but I think they’ll come into this game with a ton to prove. That said, there's too many opt-outs for the Seminoles to feel good about this one, especially with the recent Tate Rodemaker decision. Give me Georgia to cover."

"Given all the attrition and defections at FSU, Glenn hasn’t even had an opportunity to practice against a group talented enough to prepare him for what he’s going to face against the Bulldogs, who are far superior to the Louisville team that rattled him to open December.

"There’s some danger in a backdoor cover, but if Georgia comes out ready to play, there’s a good chance this one is out of reach from a spread standpoint when the fourth quarter rolls around."

Joel Klatt, Fox Sports: Georgia wins and covers

"I just don't see how Florida State, even if they're engaged, moves the ball against Georgia. Because even if Georgia is not engaged, they have recruited so well over the last four and five years that their depth and their youth are incredible."

"Don’t judge the Noles’ performance here on whether they belonged in the Playoff. That team went 13-0 after scheduling two good SEC programs in nonconference play. This Florida State team has seen almost all of its stars opt out after the CFP snub. It will miss RB Trey Benson, receivers Jaheim Bell, Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman, standout D-linemen Jared Verse and Fabien Lovett, as well as backup QB Tate Rodemaker. Expect Mike Norvell’s guys to battle for the first half before getting overwhelmed by an ornery Dawgs team. Kirby Smart is 8-2 in bowl games and has won six in a row."

J.D. PicKell, On3: Georgia wins and covers

"Agree or disagree with the playoff committee’s decision to leave out Florida State, the offense produced 224 and 220 yards in two games without Travis. Now the Seminoles are missing other top offensive playmakers. That’s a tough task against a Georgia team that hasn’t lost a bowl game since 2018."

ESPN matchup predictor: Georgia wins

According to ESPN Analytics, UGA has a 61.2% chance of winning the Orange Bowl.

"This is starting to feel like a lazy pick, but I'm part of the crowd that thought Georgia deserved to be in the College Football Playoff this season. I feel the same about the Seminoles, but the talking heads were correct — this was not the same team that largely coasted through the regular season with a Heisman candidate at quarterback. With all these opt-outs, Bulldogs cover."

"Will the ‘Noles proclaim themselves national champions if they emerge victorious in this one? Both sides can play up the 'nobody believes in us' card ahead of this extremely compelling CFP-caliber bowl."

Reed Wallach, BetSided: Georgia wins

"The Georgia offensive line was top 10 in both run and pass blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus. The team dealt with injuries all season at that position and still managed to churn out an elite grade, so I'm confident the team can hold off the Florida State pass rush.

"Even if Georgia has little motivation, the talent on the roster will win out and hand FSU a likely blowout loss. I have to lay the points in this situation."

James Parks, College Football HQ: Georgia wins

Parks went with UGA "after watching the Seminoles offense since Jordan Travis' injury and the Bulldogs' deep front-seven rotation and balanced offense."

The Athletic staff: Georgia wins

Of the seven-person picks panel at The Athletic, only Sam Khan Jr. picked FSU to win the Orange Bowl.

FSU vs. Georgia odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, December 27.

Spread: Georgia (-19.5)

Over/under: 44.5 points

Moneyline: Georgia -1200, FSU +725

How can I watch FSU football vs. Georgia in the Orange Bowl?

Florida State and Georgia will face off in the 2023 Orange Bowl at 4 p.m. Saturday, December 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

FSU vs. Georgia can be seen on ESPN. Joe Tessitore will be the play-by-play announcer with Jesse Palmer as analyst and Katie George as sideline reporter.

FSU fans can also go to select movie theaters across Florida to watch the Orange Bowl on the big screen.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

FSU football schedule

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. LSU (in Orlando): W 45-24 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Southern Miss: W 66-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Boston College*: W 31-29 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Clemson*: W 31-24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Virginia Tech*: W 39-17 Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse*: W 41-3 Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Duke*: W 38-20 Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wake Forest*: W 41-16 Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pitt*: W 24-7 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Miami*: W 27-20 Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. North Alabama: W 58-13 Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida: W 24-15 Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. Louisville^: W 16-6 Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. Georgia+

Georgia football schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. UT Martin: W 48-7 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Ball State: W 45-3 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. South Carolina*: W 24-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. UAB: W 49-21 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Auburn*: W 27-20 Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Kentucky*: W 51-13 Saturday, Oct. 14 at Vanderbilt*: W 37-20 Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Florida* (in Jacksonville): W 43-20 Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Missouri*: W 30-21 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Ole Miss*: W 52-17 Saturday, Nov. 18 at Tennessee*: W 38-10 Saturday, Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech: W 31-23 Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. Alabama^: L 27-24 Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. Florida State+

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Orange Bowl predictions: College football experts pick FSU vs Georgia