FSU football plays for undefeated season vs. Georgia in Orange Bowl | Live updates

MIAMI GARDENS - Florida State football returns to the field for the first time since hoisting the ACC Championship on Dec. 2.

Only, this Seminoles team will look completely different than the team that took the field nearly a month ago following a snub from the College Football Playoff Committee and a bunch of opt-outs from the game due to transfers, injuries and NFL Draft declarations.

Nonetheless, the No. 5 Seminoles (13-0) take on No. 6 Georgia (12-1) at 4 p.m. in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.

Quarterbacks Jordan Travis (injury) and Tate Rodemaker (opt-out transfer) are among the many players for FSU out for the game. Freshman Brock Glenn is set to make his second career start.

The Seminoles will be without a total of 11 starters (five on offense, five on defense), but could still potentially be playing for an opportunity to claim a championship if the chips fall the right way.

DeSantis announces Florida Capitol will honor FSU football season despite CFP snub

Tallahassee will be celebrating the Florida State football team despite the Seminoles being left out of the College Football Playoff.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced before FSU's Orange Bowl appearance Saturday against Georgia that the Florida State Capitol would be lit in Florida State colors each night through New Year's Day, when the CFP semifinals will be played.

Read more from Dan Rorabaugh here.

Dan Marino picks FSU over Georgia; FSU QBs take field

Former Dolphin legend Dan Marino picked Florida State football to pull off the upset over Georgia today. Read more from the Palm Beach Post's Emilee Smarr here.

Brock Glenn led the remade FSU QB group around 60 minutes before kickoff. Glenn led a group that included walk-on QBs Dylan McNamara and Michael Grant. Luke Kromenhoek is hanging out with the group as well.

FSU players take the field to warm up, including Greedy Vance barefoot

Florida State and Miami football players have taken the field for pre-game warmups. Cornerback Greedy Vance Jr. was seen in the Seminoles' endzone in the east side of the stadium, working out barefoot.

Undefeated FSU takes on Georgia with a kickoff just after 4 p.m. The Bulldogs are warming up in west end zone.

What time is the FSU football game today?

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, December 30

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

What channel is FSU football vs. Georgia on today?

FSU vs. Georgia can be seen on ESPN. Joe Tessitore will be the play-by-play announcer with Jesse Palmer as analyst and Katie George as sideline reporter.

FSU fans can also go to select movie theaters across Florida to watch the Orange Bowl on the big screen.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

FSU vs. Georgia odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, December 29.

Spread: Georgia (-20.5)

Over/under: 44.5 points

Moneyline: Georgia -1200, FSU +725

FSU football schedule

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. LSU (in Orlando): W 45-24 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Southern Miss: W 66-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Boston College*: W 31-29 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Clemson*: W 31-24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Virginia Tech*: W 39-17 Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse*: W 41-3 Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Duke*: W 38-20 Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wake Forest*: W 41-16 Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pitt*: W 24-7 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Miami*: W 27-20 Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. North Alabama: W 58-13 Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida: W 24-15 Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. Louisville^: W 16-6 Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. Georgia+

Georgia football schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. UT Martin: W 48-7 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Ball State: W 45-3 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. South Carolina*: W 24-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. UAB: W 49-21 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Auburn*: W 27-20 Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Kentucky*: W 51-13 Saturday, Oct. 14 at Vanderbilt*: W 37-20 Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Florida* (in Jacksonville): W 43-20 Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Missouri*: W 30-21 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Ole Miss*: W 52-17 Saturday, Nov. 18 at Tennessee*: W 38-10 Saturday, Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech: W 31-23 Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. Alabama^: L 27-24 Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. Florida State+

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports), Instagram (tlhnolesports) and YouTube channel (NoleSportsTD).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football vs Georgia score, updates from Orange Bowl 2023