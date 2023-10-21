FSU football: The matchup that will decide Florida State vs. Duke

With few exceptions, teams don’t win the College Football Playoff one way. They earn a title by surviving different styles of games — offensive shootouts and defensive slugfests, lopsided blowouts and down-to-the-wire thrillers.

Which is why No. 4 Florida State’s prime-time matchup with No. 16 Duke should be revealing for the championship hopes of Mike Norvell’s Seminoles. To leave Doak Campbell Stadium 7-0 for the first time since 2014, the ‘Noles will likely have to win in a way that doesn’t fully suit them. They’ll have to win with long drives, not long plays.

Norvell’s teams have been known for explosive plays since the likes of Darrell Henderson, Kenneth Gainwell and Anthony Miller were running through the American Athletic Conference at Memphis. It took some time for Norvell to amass the right playmakers in Tallahassee, but they’re there now. The results are, too.

FSU has produced 14 plays from scrimmage that covered at least 40 yards. The only two teams in the nation with more are New Mexico State (16) and Utah State (15). Both have played more games than the ‘Noles.

Of the Seminoles’ 31 offensive touchdowns, 14 came off explosive plays (receptions of at least 20 yards or rushes of at least 15). No. 3 Ohio State has 11. Duke has five.

Keon Coleman has been a focal point with seven returns, rushes or receptions of 30-plus yards, but he’s not alone. Three different backs have touchdown rushes of at least 40 yards: Trey Benson, Caziah Holmes and Pinellas Park High alumnus Lawrance Toafili. Six ‘Noles have caught at least one 40-yard pass.

The problem for FSU is that Duke presents a uniquely challenging matchup; its defense is one of the best in the nation at preventing the long plays the Seminoles thrive on.

“You look at the standard of good defenses — this is one that you would point to,” Norvell said during Monday’s news conference.

Only five teams in the nation have allowed fewer plays of 20-plus yards than Duke’s 15. And only one of those explosive plays was a touchdown (a last-minute, 30-yard rush by Notre Dame’s Audric Estime that gave the Blue Devils their sole loss).

“They just play good,” Norvell said.

His simple assessment is true. The Blue Devils’ tight defense can be partially explained through sound tackling and having players fill the holes they’re supposed to fill. Both are easier said than done.

But Norvell also came away impressed with other aspects — how Duke’s smart players react quickly and play with physicality.

In some ways, the closest comparison to Duke is Clemson. That also happens to be the game where FSU’s offense struggled the most.

The Tigers, like Duke, are among the nation’s top 15 teams in preventing big plays. Clemson surrendered only four plays of 20-plus yards while holding the Seminoles to a season-low 311 yards (5.46 per play). FSU needed overtime and one of its few splash plays, a 24-yard touchdown catch by Coleman, to escape with a win.

A similar performance wouldn’t add style points in FSU’s quest for a fourth national title. But it would be a sign of progress — another validation that the Seminoles can, when necessary, win differently, as they might have to do in December or January.

“These are the games you love being a part of,” Norvell said. “You love coaching them. You love playing them. It’s going to be a lot of really good players and some fun X’s and O’s to see who can try to create any type of advantage.”

• • •

