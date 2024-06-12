FSU football makes 4-star DB Ladarian "Squirrel" Clardy a top priority during official visit

Florida State football continues to host high-profile recruits.

Ladarian "Squirrel" Clardy, one of FSU's targeted prospects, shared an inside look at his official visit last weekend on a YouTube video blog called Kel TV.

Clardy, four-star defensive back out of Pensacola Escambia High School, currently holds 43 offers, including FSU.

Clardy said he enjoyed his visit to FSU, which included meeting the head coach, Mike Norvell, and his staff. Defensive back Patrick Surtain Sr. recruited the upcoming senior.

“I already felt like I was one of the top priorities on their board," Clardy said.

"Just getting to talk to Norvell again, talking to (Patrick) Surtain, Coach (Greg) Moss and all those guys. They just let me know that I’m a top priority on their board. That’s what I really what I was looking for. "

Mike Norvell brings good vibes to Ladarian Clardy

Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell smiles during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

There's no question that Norvell is energetic and fun to be around, according to Clardy.

Norvell also enjoyed his time with recruits. Whether it was a cooking contest, laser tag, or simply shooting hoops in front of Norvell's house, Clardy loved the family environment.

Clardy first met Norvell when he was an eighth-grader and has remained in contact since he offered the Pensacola prospect last month.

On the way to the campus, Clardy was seen riding inside Norvell's Maybach. Norvell told Clardy how valuable he was and that having him as a Seminole would be a priority.

“Ever since I met him, he told me that it’s going to take a process," Clardy said.

"Going to my eighth-grade year - I’m now going to 12th grade, we’ve been building a bond. He’s always a good guy ever since I met him. Coach Norvell always has good vibes."

It is not the first time that Clardy has visited the FSU campus.

It won't be his last, either.

He plans to visit an FSU game this coming season as he enters his senior year. Other schools he is considering are Ole Miss, Washington, and UCF.

He has yet to make his college decision.

“They showed that I’m a top priority," Clardy told the local reporters. "I feel like if I come in, I have a good chance of getting on the field early. I also feel that they can develop me on and off the field."

Where does the 'Squirrel' nickname come from

Escambia wide receiver and defensive back Ladarian Clardy had a big game with two touchdowns in Friday's win against Tate.

Clardy prefers to be called "Squirrel," a nickname he has had since he was 2 years old. He was asked about his nickname during his interview with the FSU media production team

"Since I was 2, I used to run around with my older brothers," he explained. "(I) used to have a water ball that I used as a football. I used to hit backflips on my head and stuff like that. Just all type of wild things that squirrels would do.

"They been calling me squirrel my whole life. Why change now?"

In his junior year, Clardy recorded 57 tackles, six touchdowns, four interceptions, and eight passes defended.

FSU projects Clardy playing safety and nickel in the secondary.

“I’m a dog," he said.

"I’m physical. I’m going to get the ball. I’m a great tackler. I make big hits and big plays at all times. “

Latest FSU football commits

5-star, Solomon Thomas, offensive tackle, Raines (Jacksonville, Florida)

4-star, Javion Hilson, edge rusher, Cocoa (Cocoa, Florida)

3-star, Tramell Jones, quarterback, Mandarin (Jacksonville, Florida)

3-star, Ethan Pritchard, linebacker, Seminole (Sanford, Florida)

