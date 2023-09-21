FSU football looks to avoid another 100+ rushing yard game from Clemson RB Will Shipley

Clemson running back Will Shipley is no stranger to Florida State. However, the Seminoles likely wish that they weren't as familiar with him as he has run over FSU in its last two meetings with Clemson.

In 2021, as a freshman, he rushed for a then career-high 128 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 30-20 win in Death Valley. The next season, at Doak, he broke triple rushing figures again, rushing for 121 yards in a 34-28 win.

No. 4 FSU (3-0, 1-0 ACC) knows what to expect from the dynamic running back, and it's making sure it doesn't get burnt again at noon Saturday against Clemson (2-1, 0-1) at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.

"The versatility of Shipley is what makes him special," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said. "He can catch the ball. He can run the ball. He's tough. He's physical. We've seen him firsthand the last couple of years, really been an X factor in our game. So we know that we're going to have to gear up. We've got to control him."

Norvell said that Shipley is a hard-nosed runner and that he's a player that "is going to make you tackle him". So far this season, Clemson's opponents have struggled to slow him down. He didn't play too many touches against Charleston Southern and Florida Atlantic, meaning that he's well-rested going up against FSU.

In just three games, he's already amounted to 225 rushing yards on 36 carries. Shipley hit triple rushing figures against Duke, rushing for 114 yards on 17 carries in the 28-7 loss to the Blue Devils. He's also passed 2,000 career rushing yards.

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller pointed out that not only is Shipley a versatile running back, but he has likely not played his best game yet.

"They've got a really good running back. I think he's done a really good job of just breaking tackles," defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said. "He's aggressive, I think he's a really good pass-catcher. I know he probably hasn't had the success that he's wanted yet, but we've seen him at his best and he's a really good player."

While Shipley is the main focus, FSU has not strayed away from the success of Clemson's No. 2 running back, Phil Mafah. Three games in, Mafah has recorded 166 rushing yards on 25 carries for a team-leading three touchdowns.

He hasn't had too many touches in the past two games, meaning he will be very active and rested come Saturday as well.

"The other back, Phil, he is really talented as well," Norvell said. "Big, strong, tough-nosed running back, but if they get in the open field, they've got the speed to take it the distance."

3 keys to the game

1. Don't let Shipley dictate Clemson's offense

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) runs near Florida Atlantic linebacker Jarrett Jerrels (44) during the second quarter Sep 16, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium.

FSU players and coaches have emphasized the skill and speed of Shipley all week, as he's burnt them once before. While he's not found the end zone yet, he's calculated 225 rushing yards and is averaging 6.3 yards a carry. Since Clemson has recorded two blowout wins, Shipley is well-rested too.

He had only 10 carried against FAU and nine against Charleston Southern. The last game he rushed for over 100 yards was the loss to Duke. Even in losses, Shipley has proven to be the beating heart of the offense. FSU needs to make sure he doesn't run away with the game, quite literally early.

If Shipley paces play, the Seminoles' defense could be in for a long night of chasing him down.

2. Get run game going early; with spark rest of offense

Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson (3) looks back as he makes his way towards the end zone during a game against the LSU Tigers on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

FSU hasn't had many issues in sparking its passing game, as Travis has either had Johnny Wilson or Keon Coleman open most of the time. However, the rushing offense has needed a kickstart in nearly every game this season.

Trey Benson has carried the run game early on as he has 164 rushing yards on 34 carries and four touchdowns. You could argue that Rodney Hill is beginning to pull his weight with 102 rushing yards on 15 carries, but the effort is unbalanced. Getting a spread effort on the rush will allow the offense to find its rhythm and start cashing in.

The offense has struggled out of the gate in most games this season, eventually finding its footing in the second half. Against Clemson, it'll need to play a complete game, and a strong rushing effort early would help that.

3. Weather the storm inside Death Valley

Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz (17) celebrates with fans his interception during the third quarter with Florida Atlantic Sep 16, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium.

There's no doubt that Clemson is an intimidating environment. FSU was practicing with added crowd noise, some of it specific to Death Valley, all throughout the week. In three out of its four games this season, the crowd has been on the Seminoles' side, but this will be the first atmosphere where the crowd acts will fully act in favor of FSU's opponent.

The Seminoles cannot get caught up in the noise and the chaos around them, and need to slow the game down in their favor. Any sort of false start or offsides penalties can be detrimental in a game like this. FSU has the chance to win at Clemson for the first time in 10 years, and management of the environment will show just how prepped this team is.

Clemson players to watch

Offense: Cade Klubnik, So., QB

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) passes during the first quarter Sep 16, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium.

Following DJ Uiagalelei's exit from the program late last season, Klubnik has quickly slid into that starting role for the Tigers. He's started Clemson's last five games and all three this season. He had an impressive showing against Charleston Southern in Week 2, passing for 315 yards, a 75.7 completion rate and four touchdowns.

Last game against Florida Atlantic, he had a lower stat line, passing for 169 yards, a 59.3 completion rate, and three touchdowns. Unlike Travis, Klubnik has favored passing the ball versus rushing it as he's averaged only 23 rushing yards a game compared to Travis', who averages 32 yards per game.

Defense: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Jr., LB

Duke University quarterback Riley Leonard (13) throws past Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (54) for a two point conversion during the fourth quarter of the season opening game at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. Monday, Sept 4, 2023.

Last season Trotter pushed 90 tackles and is looking like he's back on that pace this fall. In three games, he leads the Clemson defense with 17 tackles, eight solo and a forced fumble. He's been pretty consistent in these last two games, recording four solo tackles against Charleston Southern and FAU.

While the Tigers' defense struggled early on in the loss to Duke, it has since shown out in dominant victories over its last two opponents. Charleston Southern accumulated only 13 rushing yards on offense and 61 receiving yards. FAU's passing game was decent against Clemson, recording 210 yards, but only recorded 83 rushing yards.

History

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) tries to make a run for the end zone. The Clemson Tigers defeated the Florida State Seminoles 34-28 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

FSU holds a narrow edge over Clemson in the all-time series with a record of 20-15. However, the Tigers have won the last seven meetings dating back to 2015. The Seminoles' last win was in 2014, 23-17, in Tallahassee. The last time FSU won in Clemson was in 2013 in a romping 51-14 win.

The Seminoles' largest victory was a 57-0 win in 1993, one of three shutouts in the all-time series. The Tigers' largest margin of victory was a 59-10 win in 2018. Both those years FSU or Clemson was a national finalist. FSU won in 1993 and Clemson fell to Alabama.

Last season's meeting was a 34-28 result that saw Clemson go up early before FSU made a comeback in the fourth quarter to make it a six-point game. It was a matchup dominated by Shipley, rushing for 121 yards on 20 carries. The Seminoles receiving corps highlighted the offensive effort, recording 254 yards receiving yards and two touchdowns.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: AP No. 4 FSU (3-0, 1-0 ACC) at Clemson (2-1, 0-1)

When/where: Saturday, Sept. 23, noon.; Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C.

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim on Twitter; @jackgwilliams on Twitter; @JimHenryTALLY on Twitter

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football preparing for Clemson's 'versatile' running back Will Shipley