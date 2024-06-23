FSU football lands four-star quarterback in Class of 2026 after official visit

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell may have found his quarterback of the future.

On Saturday, four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel announced on his social media page that he had verbally committed to the Seminoles days after his visit to the campus.

"God is good," he said in his post. "I'm home."

Smigiel is a 6-foot-5 pocket passer from Newbury Park, California. He is a highly-touted prospect who is ranked the No. 5 QB according to 247 Sports in the class of 2026 and No. 55 overall according to ESPN.

He has 32 total offers. Other schools he was considering were Ohio State, Oregon, and Washington. He also received offers from Georgia and Michigan.

In his sophomore year, Smigiel threw 4,235 yards and 52 touchdowns.

247 Sports has FSU as the No.1 ranked recruiting class of 2026.

Other players who verbally committed to the Seminoles are Darryton Williams, a four-star receiver from Tampa, Efrem White, a four-star athlete from Vero Beach, and Darryl Bell III, a three-star defensive back from Hialeah.

FSU has two quarterbacks committed to FSU. Tramell Jones of Jacksonville, Florida, is one of the four FSU recruits in the class of 2025.

Latest FSU football commits

Class of 2025

5-star, Solomon Thomas, offensive tackle, Raines (Jacksonville, Florida)

4-star, Javion Hilson, edge rusher, Cocoa (Cocoa, Florida)

3-star, Tramell Jones, quarterback, Mandarin (Jacksonville, Florida)

3-star, Ethan Pritchard, linebacker, Seminole (Sanford, Florida)

Class of 2026

4-star, Brady Smigiel, quarterback, Newbury Park (Newbury Park, California)

4-star Darryon Williams, athletes, Gaither (Tampa, Florida)

4-star, Efrem White, wide receiver, Vero Beach (Vero Beach, Florida)

3-star, Darryl Bell III, safety, Barbara Coleman (Hialeah, Florida)

Peter Holland Jr. covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at PHolland@Gannett.com or on X @_Da_pistol.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel commits to FSU football