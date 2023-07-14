FSU football lands commitment from 3-star offensive lineman, 17th commitment in 2024 class

Florida State football added its second recruit on the offensive line in as many days, marking the first two of the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Tye Hylton, a 3-star offensive lineman, announced his commitment to the Seminoles on Instagram Friday.

Hylton, the No. 72 offensive tackle in the class and the No. 954 overall recruit according to 247 Sports Composite was on campus for an official visit during the last weekend of June. He was one of 14 visitors on campus for an official visit.

Hylton, who stands at 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, marks the 17th member of the class for the Seminoles.

He chooses FSU over offers from Miami, Florida and Penn State, among others.

Hylton started at LT for Ovideo High in Oviedo, helping lead the team to a district title and a 10-2 record. It reached the second round of Florida’s 3M playoffs.

FSU has now added seven recruits to its class since the beginning of the month. The Seminoles added a commitment from 4-star offensive lineman Jonathan Daniels on Thursday. He was the first OL in the class.

Tallahassee's Micahi Danzy is set to announce his college commitment Saturday, with the Seminoles sitting as the favorites.

4-star athlete Ricky Knight III and 4-star DL DD Holmes committed to the Seminoles on July 1.

Elijah Moore, a 4-star receiver, and 3-star safety Rydarrius Morgan committed to the program on the Fourth of July.

Florida State 2024 recruiting class

Below are the 17 recruits currently committed to Florida State's 2024 class, along with their ranking on 247Sports Composite.

Quarterback

4-star Luke Kromenhoek - Benedictine Military School - Savannah, Ga. - No. 8 quarterback, No. 99 overall

Running back

4-star Kameron Davis - Dougherty High - Albany, Ga. - No. 3 running back, No. 50 overall

Wide receiver

4-star Elijah Moore - Good Counsel High - Olney, Md. - No. 35 wide receiver, No. 240 overall

4-star Tawaski Abrams - Dunbar High - Fort Myers - No. 40 wide receiver, No. 276 overall

4-star Camdon Frier - Suwannee High - Live Oak - No. 62 wide receiver, No. 416 overall

Tight end

5-star Landen Thomas Colquitt County - Moultrie, Ga. - No. 1 tight end, No. 29 overall prospect

Athlete

4-star Lawayne McCoy - Miami Central High - Miami - No. 20 athlete, No. 244 overall

4-star BJ Gibson - Wilcox County - Rochelle, Ga. - No. 27 athlete, No. 376 overall

3-star Ricky Knight III - Cardinal Newman - West Palm Beach, Fla. - No. 30 athlete, No. 401 overall

Offensive line

4-star Jonathan Daniels - Pine Forest High - Pensacola, Fla. - No. 5 inside offensive lineman, No. 104 overall

3-star Tye Hylton - Oviedo High - Oviedo, Fla. - No. 72 offensive tackle, No. 954 overall

Linebacker

3-star Jayden Parrish - Atlantic High, Fla. - Delray Beach - No. 62 linebacker, No. 672 overall

Defensive Line

4-star DD Holmes - Gonzaga High - Washington, D.C. - No. 30 defensive lineman, No. 273 overall

3-star Jamorie Flagg - Booker T. Washington - Miami - No. 86 defensive lineman, No. 835 overall

Safety

3-star CJ Heard - Woodruff Academy - Atlanta, Ga. - No. 44 safety, No. 449 overall

3-star Rydarrius Morgan - Central High - Phenix City, AL - No. 54 safety, No. 559 overall

Kicker

3-star Jake Weinberg - American Heritage Delray Beach - No. 5 kicker, No. 1,664 overall

