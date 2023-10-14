Florida State football: Keon Coleman stars as No. 4 ‘Noles crush Syracuse

TALLAHASSEE — If No. 4 Florida State keeps rolling after Saturday’s 41-3 win over Syracuse and heads to the College Football Playoff, then May 17 will go down as one of the biggest days in recent program history.

It’s when Keon Coleman posted a message — “And the journey continues…” — with a graphic of himself in an FSU uniform and the word “Committed.” It’s hard to imagine where the Seminoles (6-0, 4-0 ACC) would be if Coleman committed elsewhere after entering the transfer portal at Michigan State.

Coleman had proven his value long before Saturday’s showing at a sold-out crowd of 79,560 at Doak Campbell Stadium. His three touchdown catches in the opener against LSU established the Seminoles as a national championship contender and introduced him to a national audience. His overtime touchdown at Clemson ended seven years of futility against the Tigers and validated the buzz around this program.

But Saturday’s performance was, in some ways, bigger, if not brighter.

The highlights were obvious, starting with the first series and one of the best catches by any player this season. It didn’t matter that Jordan Travis’ pass over the middle was slightly high. Coleman soared for it, anyway. He snagged the ball with his right hand, absorbed the hit from Syracuse safety Jason Simmons Jr. and tucked the ball into his right arm. The 27-yard completion looked like a sky hook.

It was so remarkable that coach Mike Norvell allowed himself to say, “Wow,” before calling the next play.

“That was as good a catch as you’re going to see,” Norvell said.

Coleman added to the lead in the second quarter with the longest play of his college career. He started to run a slant before darting back outside down the left sideline. Travis hit him for a 58-yard score and a 17-3 lead that was going to be insurmountable for Syracuse (4-3, 0-3).

Finally, he fielded a punt in the third quarter and broke three tackles on his way to a 72-yard return — tied with Memphis’ John Williams for the longest ever by a Norvell player (vs. Tulsa in 2018) and the longest by a Seminole in five years (D.J. Matthews vs. Miami). Not bad for someone who wasn’t a returner when he arrived at FSU over the summer.

“He’s a playmaker...” Norvell said. “He’s embraced that.”

Those splash plays don’t fully show Coleman’s importance. FSU’s other standout receiver, Johnny Wilson, missed the game with an injury he sustained last week, which had a few practical impacts on Coleman. With one future NFL receiver off the field, it allowed Syracuse’s defense to focus more of its attention on stopping Coleman. It also meant that Coleman had to do more to make up for Wilson’s production.

He did. Those three explosive plays directly led to 17 of FSU’s first 27 points. That’s vital on a sleepy Saturday against a sliding Syracuse team that lost its last two games by a combined score of 71-21.

Coleman finished with nine catches for 140 yards on 11 targets. The rest of FSU’s receivers totaled only five receptions for 33 yards off eight targets (before garbage time).

Coleman wasn’t the only receiving weapon for FSU. Another transfer, tight end Jaheim Bell (South Carolina) tallied 87 yards. The ground game picked up eventually, too, with Pinellas Park High alumnus Lawrance Toafili ripping off a 50-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

‘Nole notes

• Travis’ two touchdown rushes gave him 28 in his career. That moved him past Cam Akers and into a tie with Travis Minor for sixth in program history.

• Travis’ 279 total yards moved him past Chris Rix for second on FSU’s career list (9,218). He needs 256 yards to pass 2000 Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke for the school record.

• FSU honored the 1993 national championship team this weekend. Those Seminoles joined the current team on their walk into the stadium and were recognized during the game. Among those in attendance: Bucs/FSU legend Derrick Brooks, Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward, former Bucs star Warrick Dunn and Mark Richt, an assistant on that team who became the head coach at Georgia and Miami.

• FSU also spotlighted LeRoy Butler in his first Seminoles game since his 2022 induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Butler was an All-American at FSU in 1989 before becoming a four-time All-Pro defensive back and Super Bowl champion with the Packers.

• Former NBA and Syracuse star Carmelo Anthony was also on campus Saturday. His son, Kiyan, is a top-50 basketball recruit in the 2025 class and was on an official visit to FSU.

