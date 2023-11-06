FSU football: Jordan Travis, Ja'Khi Douglas named ACC Players of the Week

TALLAHASSEE – Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was named ACC Quarterback of the Week for the second time this season, while Ja’Khi Douglas earned Receiver of the Week for the first time in his career. The pair helped lead FSU to a 24-7 win at Pitt that clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game.

Travis, a redshirt senior from West Palm Beach, completed 22 passes for a season-high 360 yards and two touchdowns – one rushing and one passing.

Despite missing a pair of Biletnikoff Award candidates in Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, Travis led FSU to 501 yards of total offense, the Seminoles' second straight game over 500 yards on the road.

Travis extended his streak with multiple touchdowns to 16 games, the longest active streak in the nation and the second-longest streak in the ACC over the past 20 seasons. He has thrown a touchdown in 21 consecutive games, the longest streak for a Seminole since 2013 Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston’s 27-game streak in 2013-14.

Trailing 7-0, Travis got FSU on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run. It was Travis’s 31st career rushing touchdown, fourth-most in FSU history. He completed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Markeston Douglas. Travis completed a 63-yard pass to Kyle Morlock, his second-longest of the season.

Douglas, a redshirt junior from Houma, Louisiana, caught six passes for 115 yards, both career bests. After missing the first four games of the year, Douglas entered Saturday with two receptions for 36 yards in 2023.

Douglas caught passes of 30 and 37 yards for his first career 100-yard game. Both of his 30-yard receptions set up Florida State touchdown drives.

Travis previously earned ACC Quarterback of the Week against No. 5 LSU and No. 16 Duke.

No. 4 Florida State hosts Miami Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football's Jordan Travis, Ja'Khi Douglas named ACC Players of the Week