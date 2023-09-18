FSU football head coach Mike Norvell 'not worried' about Jordan Travis' health following BC game

Florida State football fans held their collective breath during Saturday's game at Boston College.

In the final minute of the second quarter, on a quarterback keeper, Jordan Travis' legs were wrapped up by BC linebacker Cam Arnold.

The hit caused Travis to fall awkwardly on his left side.

Travis was slow to get up and leave the game and could be seen wincing and shaking his left arm.

Backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker entered the game and took a knee to end the first half.

Travis returned to the game in the second half, completing 15 of 24 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Seminoles survive an upset from BC, 31-29.

On Monday, FSU head coach Mike Norvell said that he's not worried about Travis' health moving forward.

FSU (3-0) returns to practice Tuesday in preparation for Saturday's ACC showdown at Clemson (2-1) at noon on ABC.

The Seminoles, who have lost their last seven games to the Tigers (four in Death Valley), have been tabbed a 1.5- to 2.5-point favorite in the game.

"He was sore after the game, but I don't -- I'm not worried about what his health will be here moving forward," Norvell said.

The injury could've been detrimental to FSU's run toward a College Football Playoff bid.

Travis has played a key role in the Seminoles' return to the top of the college football world this season. Norvell said he was proud of Travis for returning to the game and finishing out the way he did.

"I was proud of him coming back. He got hit there on the last two-minute drive, laid on the ground awkwardly, was uncomfortable probably physically going into the second half," Norvell said.

"He came out, first two drives, you had touchdown drives, made some really good throws. He had some runs there late that were really good."

Offensive coordinator Alex Atkins echoed Norvell's comments on Travis and talked of how he's tougher than most people think.

“Jordan [Travis] is a tough man," Atkins said. "We have to protect Jordan from Jordan sometimes because you may think on one play, he lowered his shoulder. But Jordan is a tough man and he is the leader and those guys know it."

"Our guys understand what Jordan has been through and how much he's had to fight through the door to get to this position."

Travis played 59 of 60 offensive snaps Saturday.

He finished with a PFF grade of 74.4 overall offense and 73.7 passing. Travis' average distance of throw (ADOT) was 11.7, showing the gusty winds had minimal impact on his throws.

"3-0. Time to learn and get better. #gameweek," Travis shared on his Twitter account Monday morning.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: AP No. 4 FSU (3-0) vs. RV Clemson (2-1)

When/where: Saturday, Sep. 23, 12:00 p.m.; Memorial Stadium, Clemson, Sc.

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @jackgwilliams on Twitter; @Ehsan_Kassim on Twitter; @JimHenryTALLY on Twitter

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Mike Norvell "not worried" about FSU football Jordan Travis' health after injury