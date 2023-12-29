FSU football head coach Mike Norvell wins 2023 Dodd Trophy

TALLAHASSEE – Florida State head coach Mike Norvell was named the 2023 Dodd Trophy recipient, presented to the coach whose program represents the highest ideals on and off the field, it was announced Friday.

“I am thrilled to be this year’s recipient of the Dodd Trophy,” Norvell said. “The values of athletic success, academic excellence and character represented by this award align with what we emphasize in our program. Those characteristics have been on display through some truly challenging circumstances this season, but I am so proud of how our team responded each and every time. For that to be recognized in this way is an honor. I am incredibly thankful for the support we have here at Florida State to help us develop young men to be impactful on the field, in the classroom and in their community. From President McCullough to the Board of Trustees chaired by Peter Collins to athletic director Michael Alford, everyone has been in alignment with these goals and that has been huge in propelling us forward. I am thankful for our entire football staff and the tireless approach they have to helping us reach our best, and I am thankful for our players who have accepted the challenge of pushing to reach their best in everything they do. This is truly a team award, and I’m honored that Florida State University has this recognition.”

Norvell is the second Florida State head coach to win the Dodd Trophy, which has been presented annually since 1976 to the coach of a team that enjoys a successful football season, while also stressing the importance of academic excellence and character. Hall of Fame coach Bobby Bowden won the award in 1980, and Norvell’s recognition this season makes Florida State the eighth school with multiple Dodd Trophy recipients.

After leading the Seminoles to a 13-0 record and an appearance in the Capital One Orange Bowl, Norvell has also been voted this year’s ACC Coach of the Year, the AFCA Region 1 Coach of the Year, one of eight finalists for the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year, one of 12 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award and one of 14 semifinalists for the George Munger Coach of the Year Award by the Maxwell Football Club.

Now in his fourth season at Florida State, Norvell led the 2023 Seminoles to the seventh undefeated regular season in program history, an ACC Championship Game win over No. 14 Louisville, a No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press poll and a selection to the Orange Bowl to face No. 6 Georgia. Norvell became the first FSU coach to win ACC Coach of the Year since Bobby Bowden in 1997.

Norvell produced the third 13-win season in Florida State history, joining the 2013 national championship team and the 2014 College Football Playoff semifinalists. Norvell is the sixth different ACC coach to lead his team to an undefeated record in conference play since 2000.

The Seminoles have eight wins this season over bowl-eligible Power 5 conference teams, the most in the country, and also are tied for the national lead with four wins in games it trailed by at least 10 points. FSU was the only team that produced a stretch in which it outscored its opponent by at least 17 points in every regular-season game in 2023, and its eight games with a plus-24 scoring run ranked second.

Norvell’s team placed a program-record 25 selections on the All-ACC teams, including at least one at every position, led by Player of the Year quarterback Jordan Travis. FSU’s eight first-team selections were the most in the conference, and Florida State also topped the ACC in second-team and third-team honorees.

Entering bowl season, the Seminoles lead the nation in opponent completion percentage, pass breakups, passes defended and fewest turnovers lost, are second in passing efficiency defense, third in sacks, fourth in passing touchdowns allowed and third-down defense, fifth in turnover margin and net punting and sixth in scoring defense.

FSU leads the ACC in scoring offense at 37.0 points per game and scoring defense at 15.9 points per game allowed.

No. 4 Florida State will play No. 6 Georgia on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The game will air on ESPN.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football head coach Mike Norvell named recipient of 2023 Dodd Trophy