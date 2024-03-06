FSU football GM Darrick Yray named Player Personnel Director of the Year by Football Scoop

Florida State football General Manager of Personnel Darrick Yray was named the 2023 Player Personnel Director of the Year by the website Football Scoop.

The football website, which is usually on top of coaching search rumors, announced Yray as the winner of the award on Wednesday.

"Darrick has truly become my right-hand man when it comes to personnel,” FSU head coach Mike Norvell told FootballScoop. “When we hired him, we were looking for someone who could come in and oversee the entirety of roster management.

“He’s great at evaluation, but he also understands the (NCAA Transfer) Portal, building and maintaining relationships.”

Yray was brought over by Norvell ahead of the 2022 season in February from Oregon State. He played a big role in FSU signing impressive Transfer Portal classes in 2023 and 2024. Both groups helped the Seminoles go 23-4 over the last two seasons.

Some of the top players brought in are NFL Combine standouts from a week ago: Defensive lineman Braden Fiske and wide receiver Keon Coleman.

“He really has a cohesive approach to the entire process,” Norvell said. “He’s truly outstanding at what he does.

“This is a new age (in college football), and I couldn’t think of anyone better at managing a personnel operation than Darrick.”

Yray tweeted about winning the honors on his X (formerly Twitter) account Wednesday.

"Appreciate the group I work with every day, this is a staff award and a reflection of everyone’s hard work," Yray tweeted.

Appreciate the group I work with everyday, this is a staff award and a reflection of everyone’s hard work. https://t.co/JwlcZHZpok — Darrick Yray (@dyray22) March 6, 2024

