FSU football gearing up for new season
Florida State University's Noles will be back on the football field very soon. Head Coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles have been conducting workouts at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.
Florida State University's Noles will be back on the football field very soon. Head Coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles have been conducting workouts at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.
Can the Gators turn Mertz into the quarterback Wisconsin wanted?
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Jordan Love is in a big spot as he takes over for Aaron Rodgers.
Cade Johnson walked to the medical tent during Seattle’s preseason game against Minnesota on Thursday night, and was later stretchered off the field.
The Steelers got hot late last season.
Lionel Messi has seven goals and three assists in four games with Miami.
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said he didn’t think Davante Adams' leg injury was “crazy serious.”
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Saturday's Cowboys at Jaguars game.
You might not like college football realignment, but there's not doubt it's going to make for better TV.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Cooper is now the early favorite as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft with scouts already making him a priority the last two years.
Tyler Adams will be staying with Leeds United for the foreseeable future after all.
Check out our latest batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
The top half of the Pac-12 looks to be exceptionally good heading into 2023.
Check out our latest batch of draft rankings for the fantasy football wide receivers of 2023!
Check out our latest batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Fantasy Football analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his rankings series with some RB marks he's in complete disagreement with.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don has a bone to pick with certain expert consensus rankings. First up, the TEs.
As Kelce and the Chiefs embark on another season with Super Bowl dreams, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Gates and other greats who've played the position weigh in.