FSU football falls to No. 5, out of playoffs in newest College Football Playoff rankings

Florida State football is now on the outside looking in for the College Football Playoff and feeling the impacts of the loss of starting quarterback Jordan Travis.

The College Football Playoffs Committee released the fourth rankings Tuesday evening, with the Seminoles slipping from No. 4 to No. 5, despite a 58-13 victory over North Alabama on Saturday.

FSU (11-0, 8-0 ACC) is the first team out of the playoffs after No. 4 Washington (11-0, 7-0 Pac-12) jumped them. The Huskies are fresh off wins over USC (52-42) and Utah (35-28) and Oregon State (24-22) in the last three weeks.

Two-time defending champions Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC) remained at No. 1, while Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big 10) and Michigan (11-0, 8-0) stayed at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines face off at noon Saturday, in a potential “CFP elimination game.”

The dip for the Seminoles likely comes for two reasons - 1. The loss of Travis to a season-ending injury; 2. Trailing 13-0 in the first quarter to an FCS opponent - along with Washington’s recent run.

There is still one more ranking to be released before the final playoff field is announced on Sunday, Dec. 3 at noon, following the conclusion of all conference championship games on Saturday.

The Seminoles take on rival Florida at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Swamp with the game to be broadcast on ESPN. Both teams will play their backup quarterbacks this week, with Graham Mertz being knocked out for the season for UF last week in a 33-31 loss to Missouri.

FSU is set to play No. 10 Louisville in the ACC Championship on Dec. 2.

Clemson is ranked No. 24 in the CFP rankings and LSU is No. 14, FSU's two biggest wins of the season.

"Big expectations coming into the season, and people waiting for us to slip and fall," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said when asked Monday if the team could potentially fall this week.

"They're continuing to get better. The quarterback goes down, 'Oh, that must be it.' That's why we get to play the game. That's why we get to go to work. That's why we get to continue to push and build and be all that I know this team can be.

"We'll take care of the rest out there on the field and what we do, and if we take care of our business and continue to grow and get better, I'll put no limits to what this team can accomplish because I believe in them, and I believe if we can put that on display, maybe a few more will believe in what we can do."

CFP rankings release schedule 2023

Tuesday, Nov. 28: 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 3: Noon ET

