How will the FSU football depth chart shape up. A look at our projected two-deep on defense

Tour of Duty has begun for Florida State football as a rebuilt roster attempts to repeat as ACC Champions in 2024.

The Seminoles are replacing a ton of talent on the offensive side of the ball, led by defensive end Jared Verse, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, cornerbacks Akeem Dent and Jarrian Jones, as well as linebackers Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune.

All are headed to the 2024 NFL Draft.

FSU has brought in 15 transfers, including defensive ends Sione Lolohea and Tomiwa Durojaiye, defensive back Earl Little Jr. and linebacker Shawn Murphy as potential replacements, and talented freshmen to rebuild the roster.

Here's our early projected depth chart for the FSU defense in 2024.

Defensive end

Oregon State Beavers defensive lineman Sione Lolohea (90) during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium on Oct. 8, 2022, in Stanford, California.

Sione Lolohea, Redshirt senior Tomiwa Durojaiye, Redshirt sophomore

FSU will depend on transfers to fill the void left by Verse heading to the NFL Draft and Gilber Edmond transferring back to South Carolina.

Lolohea had 47 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and seven quarterback hurries last season with the Beavers. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 226 pounds, the DE has immense talent.

Durojaiye is going to battle Lolohea for the starting role, but with how much FSU likes to rotate, both will get ample playing time. Durojaiye recorded 23 tackles, six tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and a quarterback hurry on just 270 snaps in his lone season with West Virginia. He believes he can follow the step of previous transfers and become a first round pick with the Seminoles.

Defensive tackle

Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (44) celebrates a sack during a game against the LSU Tigers on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

Joshua Farmer, Redshirt junior Daniel Lyons, Redshirt sophomore

Despite some drama earlier in the offseason, Farmer is set to return in 2024. The talented DT started the season strong with big performances in key games against Clemson and LSU. He closed the season with some struggles but overall had a strong breakout season.

Lyons has played a smaller role in his first two years as a depth piece. But he has shown flashes of his potential when he takes the field. This could be a major opportunity for him to contribute, as FSU likes to rotate the line a good bit.

Defensive tackle

Florida State defensive lineman Darrell Jackson addresses the media following fall camp on August 8, 2023.

Darrell Jackson, Redshirt junior Grady Kelly, Redshirt junior

Jackson likely steps into the Lovett role and takes over as the starter there. Jackson played in just the Orange Bowl last season, as the NCAA did not approve his waiver as a two-time transfer. He should be hungry to prove himself and take the next step.

Kelly is a good addition in the portal from Colorado State. He oozes with potential but has to show it can translate at the Power 4 level.

Defensive end

Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Patrick Payton (11) hits and causes a fumble against Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) during the first half in the 2023 Orange Bowl on December 30, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Payton enjoyed a strong season, coming along as the season wore on. He was able to rack up sacks but also showed a strong ability to bat down balls when he could not get to the QB. FSU needs him to take the next step into a superstar with Verse moving on.

Joining Payton will be Jones, who is the son of an FSU legacy, and was a former 5-star player out of the 2022 class. He transferred in from Georgia and has a chance for the biggest role in his college career.

Middle linebacker

Apr 16, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; White offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts (77) blocks as Crimson linebacker Shawn Murphy (43) rushes during the A-Day game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Murphy - a transfer from Alabama - is projected as the frontrunner to replace Kalen DeLoach. Murphy played sparingly in his first two seasons with the Crimson Tide but showed off strong athleticism and potential.

His freshman season was the first time Nichelson played linebacker full-time. Yet, the coaching staff trusted him enough to utilize him on special teams and linebacker to burn his redshirt. He could play a much bigger role in year 2.

Graham is another player who flashed potential last year but is coming off an injury which required surgery. How he recovers will determine where he sits on the depth chart.

Weakside linebacker

Florida State football players take part in drills during an FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Thursday, April 6, 2023 in Doak Campbell Stadium.

Lundy led all linebackers with his 90.9 PFF Run Grade. It was a major win for FSU when he decided to exit the portal and come back. He projects as a starter in a room where the Seminoles could still seek more bodies in the spring portal.

Cryer had a bigger role with all the absences and performed well enough. He is someone who can be trusted as a backup and to play in certain situations.

Nickel cornerback

American Heritage cornerback Earl Little Jr.

Little - another transfer from Alabama - projects to take on the Jarrian Jones role at nickel, as he has the ideal size and speed. He however is inexperienced, playing sparingly with Alabama during his two years in Tuscaloosa.

Vance and Knowles project more as rotational players at this time. But both are capable of filling in in a snap if needed.

Free safety

Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) outruns Florida State defensive back Conrad Hussey (12), defensive back Akeem Dent, back center, and defensive back Fentrell Cypress II, right, on a 52-yard run during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Davonte Brown - a Miami and UCF transfer - projects as our current starter at free safety. He had a great career with the Knights before struggling with the Hurricanes last season. A potential position switch could help him re-find his game and be a game-changer.

Hussey posted a 74.5 PFF grade in just over 200 snaps. If he can cleanup some holes in his game, he could push Davonte Brown as a starter here.

Buck safety

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Shyheim Brown (38) celebrates his fumble recovery alongside defensive lineman Byron Turner Jr. (54) against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter Nov. 4, 2023, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Shyheim Brown, Redshirt junior Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt sophomore

In a room that had a ton of talent and was among the best in the country in not allowing passing touchdowns, Brown may have been the best performer, as he stood out and led FSU in various categories. If he continues to take more steps, he could be among the best safeties in the country.

Barker projects as a depth piece on the defense in his second year in Tallahassee. He showed some of his potential but was inconsistent in his first year at the FBS level.

Outside cornerback

Florida State football players take part in drills during an FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Thursday, April 6, 2023 in Doak Campbell Stadium.

Thomas emerged during the season as a true emerging star for the Seminoles in the DB room. According to PFF, he finished the season with a FBS-best 37% forced incompletion rate. He allowed just 44.7% completion against, to go along with 14 forced incompletions and six pass breakups.

Rawls is another young DB who showed flashes when he got playing time last season. He will have a bigger role this season and is someone that the staff has been high on.

Bates and Lester are part of a talented trio freshmen class at defensive back who could see the field early and often if they display the potential the staff believes they have.

Outside cornerback

Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) rushes with the ball while Florida State Seminoles linebacker Kalen DeLoach (4) and Florida State Seminoles defensive back Fentrell Cypress II (23) attempt to tackle during the first half at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Getting Cypress back for another season was a major win for the Seminoles with the other departures. Cypress, who was an All-ACC player with Virginia, struggled a bit to begin his FSU career but came along as the season went along. He is a true leader on the field.

Jones showed off his potential in his first season playing defensive back full-time. The FSU staff trusted him enough to play in situations and he played more than enough to burn his redshirt. Expect him to see the field quite a bit.

Norvell has been high on his defensive back signing class and Howard might be the best of the bunch. It would not be a shock to see him push for playing time early in his career.

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports), Instagram (tlhnolesports) and YouTube channel (NoleSportsTD).

