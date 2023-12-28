Will FSU football defensive tackle Braden Fiske play in Orange Bowl? An update on his status

DANIA BEACH - With Florida State football already facing at least 25 opt-outs offensively and defensively for Saturday's Orange Bowl against Georgia, the anxiety surrounding player availability is high.

When defensive tackle Braden Fiske made his way to his media availability ahead of the game Thursday at Le Méridien Dania Beach at Fort Lauderdale Airport, he did so walking in a boot on his right foot.

Fiske being available to talk and the fact he was listed on the two-deep depth chart should be enough to calm the irrational fears of FSU fans of another player being held out. But for safe measure, Fiske answered the question about his availability.

"It's been something I've been doing for the last month," Fiske said of wearing a boot. "It's a precautionary thing. The last three weeks of the season, I've been doing it every week. Keep weight off the foot. It's precautionary and it's strictly that."

Moving on from FSU's snub

Florida State's Braden Fiske sacks North Alabama quarterback Noah Walters during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)

Fiske transferred to FSU from Western Michigan this past offseason. He has made a major impact in his first season with the Seminoles with 43 total tackles, six sacks and 19 QB hurries.

Like other players who opted out, Fiske also had a decision to make about playing in this game.

"Really just taking the time to sit and reflect on it and can't make any rash decisions based off of one decision that was made," Fiske said.

"You can't control and I mean, it's something that you have to control what you can control and in that situation. It was out of our control, my control whatnot, so, we just got to keep moving, keep pushing forward, and it's unfortunate but life goes on. You have to keep moving and we have the opportunity we have here so we're focused on that."

With defensive end Jared Verse and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett representing two major opt-outs for FSU on the defensive line, Fiske is ready to take on a bigger role for the Seminoles' defense.

Statistically, the Seminoles have lost 28.5% of their tackles for loss and 31% of their sacks with the opt-outs.

But one major addition to the team will be Darrell Jackson Jr.

Jackson, a Miami transfer, has not appeared in a game for the Seminoles during the regular season after having his waiver denied due to being a two-time transfer.

But the Havana native is now eligible to play as the academic calendar for the fall has concluded.

Jackson transferred to FSU this past offseason from the University of Miami to be closer to his mother, who has a medical condition. Jackson began his college career at Maryland in 2021 before using his one-time transfer to UM.

He has appeared in 25 collegiate games with 13 starts, recording 49 tackles, including 4.5 for loss with 3.0 sacks and one pass breakup.

"I think the main one is going to be doing Jackson," Fiske said when asked which player could make a big impact.

"I mean, it's crazy to think he's still young, but he is I mean, I think he might only be 20 years old. To be able to step on the field for the first time I think people are going to be pleasantly surprised with the impact he going to be able to make."

HOW TO WATCH ORANGE BOWL

Who: No. 5 FSU (13-0) vs. No. 6 Georgia (12-1)

When/where: 4 p.m., Saturday, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

TV/Radio: ESPN/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

