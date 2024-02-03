FSU football defensive lineman Braden Fiske captures national attention at Reese's Senior Bowl

Out of the three Florida State football players who accepted bids to play in the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl, wide receiver Johnny Wilson, tight end Jahiem Bell and defensive lineman Braden Fiske, it was Fiske who stole the show and has begun to turn heads on a national level.

He had a dominant showing in the trenches this past season for the Seminoles and made history Saturday morning when he became the first-ever player in the 75 years of the Senior Bowl to switch teams the day of the game.

Fiske was moved from the American team to the National team after an impressive showing during team practices. The game was played on Saturday in Mobile, Alabama, with National winning, 16-7.

Fiske recorded four tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1.5 tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry. His showing wasn't a surprise to scouts and media members as he had impressive practices causing a lot of talk on social media.

"FSU DT Braden Fiske has impressed me during the 1v1 pass-rush drills across two days," Pro Football Focus editor John Owning posted on X. "Love how he attacks the snap hand with a superman cross chop to get the quick win..."

How quick off the ball is @FSUFootball DT Braden Fiske?



Very. pic.twitter.com/ai5jofdNHI — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 30, 2024

"How quick off the ball is @FSUFootball DT Braden Fiske? Very," PFF lead NFL draft analyst Trevor Sikkema posted on X.

Reese's Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy posted on X that Fiske was named top DL on the American team in a vote from OL teammates at the practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony Friday at 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl.

His speed off the ball is what has impressed a lot of people this weekend. The transfer from Western Michigan had five quarterback hurries and six sacks, three coming in the ACC Championship game against Louisville. Those stats were padded down by 43 tackles, nine for a loss.

After his strong showing in Mobile, he will likely be selected a few spots higher than predicted in the upcoming NFL Draft in April. Most experts are predicting he will go in the third or fourth round.

Bell, who played for the American team, recorded 20 yards receiving off one reception and was targeted twice. Wilson did not play.

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on X @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football defensive lineman Braden Fiske receiving national attention at Senior Bowl