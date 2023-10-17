FSU football defensive line preparing for 'unique' Duke O-line | The NoleBook

The Florida State defensive line is coming off a dominant performance against Syracuse Saturday.

It limited the Orange to 124 rushing yards, its dual-threat quarterback Garrett Shrader to -10 yards and did not allow a touchdown. As the season goes on, the unit continues to get stronger and more confident each week.

"We were just sticking to our fundamentals," defensive lineman Braden Fiske said. "Odell [Haggins] has been preaching since the beginning of camp that we've got to stick to our fundamentals, play with technique and I think we showed that on Saturday."

One of the biggest upsides for the defensive line against Syracuse was how many players it was able to rotate in and how consistent the play was. 14 players saw action on the defensive line, with none of them breaking over 40 snaps.

"It was huge. I don't know what my snap count was, but I know it was pretty low," Fiske said. "I think we really got everyone in there. A ton of guys got to rotate. To be able to stay fresh and keep going in there against the same O-linemen is huge for us. We seemed to do that and it was successful."

This coming weekend FSU is preparing for a much different situation in No. 16 Duke Saturday.

With quarterback Riley Leonard out against NC State last week, the Blue Devils relied heavily on their rushing game, fueled by a consistent performance from their offensive line.

In the 24-3 win, Duke rushed for 194 yards as a team, seeing Jordan Waters lead the effort with 123 yards and a touchdown. To put that in perspective, Waters rushed one yard less than Syracuse did as a team against FSU.

The success on the ground is credited to the Blue Devils' O-line which offers a different look that most teams don't. Fiske said the defense is preparing for Duke's offensive line that does "a lot of unique things up front".

"They have different gap schemes," Fiske said.

"I don't want to get too much into it but they do a lot of unique things up front. Plain and simple. We've got to stay disciplined and stay on our gap. They do a good job of attacking whatever you give them. If you get out of your gap, they'll take it away from you."

Observations for FSU football's Tuesday practice

NFL Scouts: Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets.

Two of the three first plays in early 11-on-11 are shovels from Jordan Travis to Trey Benson,

Johnny Wilson is back at practice and Jordan Travis connects with him for the first time today.

Ryan Fitzgerald hits from 41 yards out to end period three 11-on-11

Brock Glenn is back in regular throwing rotation today during quarterback drills with Jordan Travis, Tate Rodemaker and AJ Duffy.

Ryan Fitzgerald is good from 30-yards, 34-yards and 45-yards (twice).

Renardo Green had a nice PBU on Deuce Spann during 1-on-1 drills.

Preston Daniel battled for a pass over Kalen DeLoach and was able to pull it in.

Joshua Burrell made a nice grab with heavy pressure from Blake Nichelson

Kentron Poitier had a great one-handed grab from a pass from Brock Glenn. Flashes from what we saw in the spring showcase.

The defense has had a TON of opportunities for picks and interceptions. A lot of bobbled passes from the wide receivers that would bounce off the defenders but couldn't be pulled in time.

