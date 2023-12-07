FSU football defensive coordinator Adam Fuller signs 3-year contract extension

Florida State defensive coordinator Adam Fuller will not be going anywhere anytime soon as he has signed a new three-year contract with the program, which includes a raise.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the contract extension on Thursday. FSU finished No. 6 nationally overall in scoring defense this season, finishing with a 13-0 record and the program's first ACC Championship since 2014.

Fuller was a part of FSU head coach Mike Norvell's staff at Memphis for one season in 2019 before he made the move with Norvell to Tallahassee in 2020.

The Seminoles' defense led the ACC, allowing just 15.9 points per game, which is nearly four points lower than second-place Louisville. FSU ranks 15th nationally in total defense, allowing 305.7 total yards of offense per game. On third-down defense, FSU has the fourth-best efficiency at .274 percent.

Defensive end Jared Verse, linebacker Kalen DeLoach, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, defensive tackle Braden Fiske, cornerback Renardo Green, linebacker Tatum Bethune, defensive back Shyheim Brown, defensive end Patrick Payton, linebacker DJ Lundy, cornerback Jarrian Jones, cornerback Fentrell Cypress and safety Akeem Dent were all named to All-ACC Teams.

FSU, at No. 5, became the first Power 5 team in the history of the CFP to go undefeated and win a conference title and not make the playoff.

The Seminoles play No. 6 Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

