FSU football defense was 'more than prepared' for another mobile quarterback against Syracuse

The No. 4 Florida State defense is no stranger to running quarterbacks.

It faced LSU's Jayden Daniels' in Week 1, went up against Boston College's Thomas Castellanos in Week 3 and goes up against Jordan Travis in practice every day.

So when the Seminoles (6-0, 4-0 ACC) faced another mobile threat in Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader, the defense was not intimidated.

The Seminoles limited Shrader to -10 yards on seven attempts and he did not find the end zone in a 41-3 FSU win Saturday in front of a sold-out Doak Campbell Stadium.

Shrader averaged 61.3 rushing yards and a touchdown per game, coming into the game against FSU. This included a dominant performance at Purdue where he rushed for 195 yards and four touchdowns.

"It's been crazy just how many dual-threat running quarterbacks we've played. It's good to see us getting better in that," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said. "I was proud of our defense how they responded [and] were able to execute the plan we had in place. I thought our safeties came up and did a good job in our run fits."

Following the game plan

It was a big day for the secondary. So big that there were two ceremonial rocks broken on Saturday instead of one.

Wide receiver Keon Coleman broke one rock following his 140-yard, touchdown performance. The second went to defensive back Shyheim Brown, who finished with a team-high seven tackles, 1.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup.

This is the second straight game that he's been an agitator to the Seminoles' opposition as he recorded four tackles in the win over Virginia Tech.

"We just trusting in the guys I'm on the field with, not trying to overdo my job," Brown said. "Like [Joshua Farmer] said, just doing what I'm coached to do, run to the ball. If you give effort in football, the play is going to find you. That's really what happened right there."

Brown said limiting Shrader was part of the Seminoles game plan. He credited the effort of the defensive line as well. As a unit, the defense sacked Shrader twice and broke up nine of his pass attempts.

This is the first time this season that Brown was chosen to break the rock said it was a moment that he was able to take in and enjoy with his teammates.

"It's always good. I'm in there with my brothers, who I'm with every day," Brown said. "Just having fun. That's one thing coach tells us. That was just a fun moment right there. Me and my brothers, we work Monday through Friday. Just to take that deep breath, enjoy each other, that's a great feeling."

Full defensive performance

While Shrader is known for his play on the ground, the FSU defense made sure he was limited through the air as well.

The Syracuse receiving game recorded only 137 yards and Shrader passed for only 99 yards, a season low for the senior.

It's the first time this season Shrader has passed for under 100 yards and second straight game he's failed to find a receiver in the end zone.

"I felt like we were more than prepared," Farmer said. "Just like you said, we practice with Jordan Travis every day. He was pretty easy to contain. He was not special. Just did our job."

'He's one of those quarterbacks'

While FSU eliminated Shrader as a threat throughout the game, Norvell spoke highly of what the redshirt senior Syracuse quarterback has accomplished over his college career.

"I've got so much respect for Garrett Shrader," Norvell said. "I think he's tough. He runs physical. We knew we had to disrupt him. I've seen it work both ways. I mean, if he gets in a rhythm, he gets going, he can really make you pay."

"I told him after the game, I mean, he's one of those quarterbacks when I watch, I see a real guy. Wish him thebest all the rest of the season."

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football's defense 'executed plan' against Syracuse's mobile quarterback