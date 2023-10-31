FSU football debuts at No. 4 in Week 9 College Football Playoff rankings

As of Tuesday, Florida State is a College Football Playoff semifinalist.

The committee announced its first set of rankings on Oct. 31, with FSU debuting at No. 4. As of the most recent rankings, the Seminoles would face No. 1 Ohio State in the Rose Bowl semifinal or Sugar Bowl semifinal on Jan. 1, 2024, for a chance to play in the CFP championship game.

No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Michigan would face each other in the other semifinal bowl in the other CFP semifinal. Washington came in at No. 5 and Oregon was ranked No. 6.

The winner would move on to face either No. 2 Georgia or No. 3 Michigan in that CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 8, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The Seminoles have an all-time record of 4-2 in the Sugar Bowl, notably defeating Virginia Tech, 46-29, to win the 1999 BCS National Championship.

In the Rose Bowl, FSU has played in the game only once, losing to Oregon in the 2014 College Football Playoff semifinal game.

FSU sits an 8-0 and 5-0 in ACC play, defeating its opponents by an average of 23.25 points with an FPI rating of 22.9, which ranks seventh nationally.

The Seminoles own wins over two ranked teams No. 5 LSU and No. 16/17 Duke. It also defeated Clemson for the first time since 2014 and the first time in Death Valley since 2013.

Coming into Tuesday, FSU ranks No. 4 in both the AP Poll and US LBM Coaches Poll. It peaked at No. 3 in the Coaches Poll in Week 3.

FSU has never lost to Ohio State as it owns a perfect 3-0 record against the Buckeyes. However, all three games were played over 17 years, with the last meeting coming in the 1998 Sugar Bowl. The Seminoles won, 31-14.

No. 1 Ohio State is the highest-ranked FPI team in the country, according to ESPN, with a rating of 27.5, five points ahead of FSU. It has top 25 wins over No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 7 Penn State, making up its 8-0 record.

In the win over Notre Dame, Ohio State slid ahead of FSU in the AP and US LBM polls as the No. 3 team nationally. It is coming off of its fifth appearance in the CFP, falling to eventual national champion, Georgia, in the Peach Bowl semifinal.

Ohio State will face CFP-ranked No. 3 Michigan on Nov. 11 in Ann Arbor.

This is FSU's highest College Football Playoff ranking since 2014 when it ranked No. 3 and qualified for the first-ever College Football Playoff. The Seminoles lost to No. 2 Oregon, 59-20, in the Rose Bowl semifinal game. Oregon lost to No. 4 Ohio State, 42-20, in the national championship game.

CFP rankings release schedule 2023

Tuesday, Nov. 7: 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 14: 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday Nov. 21: 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 28: 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 3: Noon ET

