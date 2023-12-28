FSU football coach Mike Norvell stresses team's opportunity to respond in Orange Bowl

College football continues to change, no matter how you and I feel.

That’s why it’s so important programs such as Florida State have strong leaders in coaches like Mike Norvell.

Norvell ignores negative vibes.

No matter the circumstances, Norvell points out reasons to be grateful for.

“Mike always finds the positive in all situations,” FSU Vice President Director of Athletics Michael Alford told the Tallahassee Democrat Wednesday.

Norvell’s roster has been decimated ahead of Saturday’s Orange Bowl against Georgia.

The Seminoles are set to be without at least 20 players on both sides of the ball, including major stars, due to the NFL Draft, transfer portal or injuries.

It will be a much different team than fans watched all season.

FSU football coach Mike Norvell won't sidestep opportunity to respond

There are FSU fans still questioning why the undefeated team even agreed to a bowl invitation after it was left out of the four-team College Football Playoff in favor of one-loss Alabama. Some have even questioned exiting players' loyalty to the program and university.

Blame it on the shoddy system that disbanded a team built for a championship opportunity.

But Norvell’s also not wired to sidestep an opportunity to respond.

He has always stressed accountability, good habits and a shared sense of purpose.

“Most impressive for me, there are no holes in his game. Mike’s the epitome of what you want in a head football coach,” Memphis Athletics Director Laird Veatch told me four years ago this month when FSU hired Norvell from Memphis.

FSU needs Norvell’s game more than ever as longtime fans look around wondering what has happened to the game they grew up watching and loved.

NIL deals.

Transfer portal.

Conference realignment.

The illogical CFP.

Norvell’s oft-repeated line continues to resonate with me, however, when he says:

“We represent an unbelievable place.”

FSU did everything in its power this season to finish 13-0.

It wasn’t a one-man show but a team effort.

It dominated, it rallied, it inspired, it had fun.

And it won, 13 times, most games in front of sellouts and national television audiences.

Norvell was as angry, disappointed, disgusted and frustrated as anyone when the CFP committee basically told FSU wins and losses no longer mattered when it dropped the Seminoles from No. 4 to No. 5 in its final rankings.

The committee instead played fortune teller and changed its method of assessing an undefeated team.

Norvell has admitted his team is dealing with “a lot of emotion” and the past few weeks have been “challenging.”

But he’s also focused on FSU’s immediate opportunity and “push to be our best.”

FSU's Mike Norvell believes if there's a will, there's a way

When Norvell was hired as a first-time head coach by Memphis in 2016, he said it was his responsibility to help the football program take the next step and continue to push to levels many people might not believe it could reach.

When Norvell was hired by FSU in 2019, he said he was excited for the future and opportunity to return FSU football to one of the nation’s elite.

He believes if there is a will, there is a way.

FSU might get its lunch handed to it by UGA Saturday. The double-digit favored Bulldogs will be missing players, too, but not at the depth of FSU.

A loss won’t diminish the Seminoles’ incredible season one iota.

Critics will snarl and want it to hurt.

Get a life.

As Norvell tweeted Christmas Day Monday prior to the team’s arrival in Miami, saying, in part, “Be true and honest in the moment you then you can live with all the results. Excited and grateful for each opportunity.”

Right on. Let’s line up and see how it plays out.

The Seminoles have pride, too. New names will emerge and others may take significant strides. Some will be overmatched, too.

That's how teams work when in transition.

Players have also rallied around and expressed confidence in Brock Glenn. He's the lone scholarship quarterback remaining on the roster who had an unsteady start but directed a win in the ACC Championship against Louisville.

Let 'er rip, Brock.

What do the Seminoles have to lose?

Saturday will give us a glimpse, at times, into FSU's future.

College football continues to change, no matter how you and I feel.

Thankfully, Norvell won’t change when it comes to accentuating the positive.

“Our student-athletes are in the most impressionable times of their lives,” Alford said.

“Mike and the staff understand that and they use various successes and moments of adversity to prepare these young men for life after FSU.”

Here's how to watch the Orange Bowl between FSU and Georgia

Who: No. 5 FSU (13-0) vs. No. 6 Georgia (12-1)

When/where: 4 p.m., Saturday, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

TV/Radio: ESPN/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Heavy underdog FSU looks to stun college football in Orange Bowl