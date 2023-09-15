Can FSU football build momentum vs. BC with Hurricane Lee looming? Here's our prediction.

Florida State football has provided two statement wins to start the 2023 college football season.

The Seminoles are a top-three team in the nation, according to the AP and US LBM Coaches polls this past week, following dominant victories over then-No. 5 LSU (45-24) and Southern Miss (66-13).

One more major test in the month of September lies ahead for the Seminoles next week.

But first FSU is back on the road this week, opening ACC play against Boston College (1-1) at noon Saturday at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Broadcast: ABC).

FSU head coach Mike Norvell has led FSU to eight straight victories dating back to last season and the team enters as 26.5-point favorites over the Eagles, per Bet Online, betting sides, as of Thursday morning.

Hurricane Lee is not expected to make direct landfall in the Boston area, but outer bands could still make for windy, rainy conditions for the matchup.

Norvell and his staff have been prepping the team for the wet conditions, practicing with wet footballs during practices open to the local media on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Just say some prayers and hope we get some opportunities for it," Norvell said following Tuesday's practice.

"Wind is always a challenge. When you have quarterbacks who can throw the ball crisp, and obviously our quarterbacks can. It definitely helps in those situations.

"We're doing all we can. Even today we added a couple of wet ball opportunities in our route drills. Those are the things you can control."

Why Florida State will win

Just like last week, FSU is just outright the better team and is a legitimate College Football Playoff contender.

Last week, the Eagles allowed 264 rushing yards and 6.8 yards per carry to FCS-level Holy Cross in a narrow 31-28 victory at home.

That bodes well for the Seminoles, a team that could really look to establish its run game this week ahead of a critical matchup against Clemson on the road next week.

Jordan Travis has been playing well this season with seven total touchdowns in two games, with his favorite target Keon Coleman up to four touchdowns.

This could be a big Trey Benson game, as the elusive running back seeks his first 100-yard rushing game of the season. A high dosage of Lawrance Tofaili, Rodney Hill and Caziah Holmes is also possible, as the wind could take the passing game out of the attack.

Why Boston College will win

Three things can work in Boston College's way to pull off a big-time upset this week.

The first is Hurricane Lee. If the storm can take Travis out of the attack and the run game for FSU struggles, the Eagles all of a sudden have a chance.

The second could be quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who is a major X-Factor. Castellanos finished 17 of 23 passing last week against the Crusaders with 201 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 16 rushes for 69 yards on the ground.

Castellanos, a player Norvell and his staff recruited out of high school, is a great enough playmaker he could keep the Eagles in the game if the Seminoles offense struggles at all.

Finally, FSU has a major game with huge implications next week on the road against Clemson. While Norvell has shown his teams won't overlook any opponent, the combination of all the other factors and the looming contest against the Tigers could be something to watch for.

Overall, the Eagles need a lot to go right to have a chance for the upset. But this is college football and we have seen crazier things happen.

FSU at Boston College prediction

FSU's elite offense will be hard to keep off the board, especially considering the FCS-level Crusaders hung 28 on the Eagles last week.

However, the windy conditions will keep the Seminoles from putting up the number they put up last week against the Golden Eagles.

The biggest prediction: Johnny Wilson will bounce back with a 100-yard performance and two touchdowns after his early struggles with drops.

Benson will also top 100 rushing yards for the first time this season, adding two scores.

It's too early to sound the alarms for him but he will shut down anyone with worries.

Ehsan Kassim's score prediction: FSU 42, BC 14

Jack William's score prediction: FSU 41, USM 14

GAME INFORMATION

Who: AP No. 3 FSU (2-0) at Boston College (1-1)

When/where: Saturday, Sept. 16, noon.; Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim on Twitter; @JackGWilliams on Twitter; @JimHenryTALLY on Twitter

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports) and Instagram (tlhnolesports).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football prediction, preview vs. Boston College in 2023 ACC opener